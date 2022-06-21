Must-Try Restaurants in London to Taste Cuisines from Around the World

London is an amalgamation of modern and ancient times.. Whether you want to visit the iconic buildings or enjoy a vibrant culture, this city is perfect. Another best thing about London is its food. It is home to some of the best restaurants in Europe. If you are planning to visit London, then don’t forget to try these amazing food places that offer authentic cuisines from across the world.

Brat

Situated on Redchurch Street, Brat is one of the best restaurants to give you the rustic Scottish feel. Shoreditch chef Tomos Parry’s restaurant is the capital’s highest-ranking eatery according to the latest National Restaurant Awards. The highlight of the restaurant is its traditional wood fire cooking which adds extra flavour to any normal dish.

Chishuru

Known for traditional West African dishes, Chishuru is one of the best hotspots. The foundation of the eatery located at Coldharbour Lane comes from its age-old recipes and techniques which go behind the traditional dishes.

Singburi

If you want to try Thai dishes at affordable prices, then you can head towards the High Road Leytonstone to get the simple yet elegant feel of the Singburi restaurant. The place has a bring your own drink policy which makes it unique from other eateries in the town.

Jikoni

The restaurant is located at the Marylebone near Oxford Street & Baker Street. It is a cosy and intimate space to enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Jikoni offers you comforting Asian cuisine with a blend of British, African and Middle Eastern twists.

BiBi

Be it anywhere in the world, Indians always find a place to have homely cuisines. If you are one such person, then BiBi is for you. The contemporary Indian restaurant is popular for the Indian street-style food in the UK. The restaurant is run by chef Chet Sharma who believes in serving enough for sharing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.