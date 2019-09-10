Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle » Travel
1-min read

New Study Says Women Travelers Are More Aware of Zika Risks

Those traveling to a Zika endemic country, such as Cuba, Puerto Rico or Mexico, had a 48 percent greater chance of having high-Zika knowledge compared to those traveling to a non-Zika endemic country, the study said.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Study Says Women Travelers Are More Aware of Zika Risks
Image for representation. (AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

In the past few years, the Zika virus has become a significant global public health concern as it possess potentially devastating consequences for children born to Zika-infected mothers. Zika infection is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. The symptoms of Zika infection include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache, which usually last for 2 to 7 days.

However, a new study, published by BMC Public Health, titled, ‘Zika knowledge and prevention practices among U.S. travelers: a large cross-sectional survey study’ reveals the factors that predict knowledge about Zika transmission, symptomology, and treatment among US travelers. The study claims that a few USA-based international travelers are aware of the potential sexual transmission of Zika to a partner. And there is less overall engagement with prevention measures for this transmission mechanism than for vector-borne transmission.

While Zika virus, a mosquito-borne disease, is transmitted by Aedes (Stegomyia) genus of mosquitoes, which includes the common and widely distributed Aedes aegypti, there have also been instances of the sexual transmission of the virus. Furthermore, as the study suggests, the infection during pregnancy can have deleterious effects on the developing fetus, resulting in serious congenital malformations such as microcephaly, neurological sequelae, and Guillain–Barré syndrome

According to this study, which included 1,043 individuals, those traveling to a Zika endemic country, such as Cuba, Puerto Rico or Mexico, had a 48 percent greater chance of having high-Zika knowledge compared to those traveling to a non-Zika endemic country.

Additionally, women had a higher probability of having high-Zika knowledge compared to men. Furthermore, a Zika infection during pregnancy can have deleterious effects on the developing fetus. This, in turn means that Zika virus can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus.

There has been no affirmative cure or treatment of Zika virus infection, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked to keep in mind a few preventive measures. The first thing to keep in mind is the increased public knowledge in relation to the prevention of mosquito bites, followed by actions before, during, and after visiting Zika endemic areas, and eventually, use of condoms for the prevention of Zika transmission during sex.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram