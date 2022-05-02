New to Trekking? Try These Easy Hikes in India Which are Less than 12 km

What’s there to not love about trekking? This adventurous activity challenges you physically and mentally. It gives you a chance to look at the beauty of nature from the top. While it may look difficult at the beginning, and you might want to give up in the middle but when you reach the end, the mesmerising view just relieves all your tiredness. If you are a beginner and confused about taking the first step toward trekking, then we’ve curated a list of easy treks which are less than 12 km.

Chatakpur Tiger Hill Trek, Darjeeling

The Chatakpur Tiger Hill trek is said to be one of the easiest treks in Darjeeling. The 7 km trek takes you through the dense forest of Senchal Wildlife Sanctuary. From the top, you can see the highest mountain ranges such as Mount Everest and Kanchenjunga. The trek has an easy to moderate route and can be covered in less than 5 hours. One can either do overnight camping on the top or return after spending a few hours.

Triund Trek, McLeodganj

The trek which starts from McLeodganj and Dharamkot offers you an amazing route with some tough trails. The trek is almost around 11 km which can be covered in 4-5 hours depending on your speed. The route has many tuck shops to give you a chance to rest and snack on the way. While you are on top, you can either choose to return before sunset or stay overnight in a camp or in the Forest Department Guest House.

Chembra Peak, Kerala

Chembra peak is the tallest summit in Kerala with a really easy 7 km round trip hike route. One can complete the return journey in a day by enjoying the mesmerising view of the top. Just like the destination, the route also offers a great view and experience for the hiker with rolling tea gardens, and scented coffee and spice estates. When you reach the halfway point, you’ll notice a heart-shaped lake which might seem like the end, but it’s not. However, it is not allowed to stay overnight so you’ll have to come back the same day.

Nongriat Trek, Meghalaya

The 7 km Nongriat trek starts from Tyrna village situated near Cherrapunji and takes you to the Rainbow waterfall. The trail is simple but it is always advisable to take a guide along as the place is known to witness rainfall anytime.

Tadiandamol trek, Karnataka

This trek takes you through the rolling hills of the Kodagu region, best known to produce India’s best coffee Tadiandamol. This 12 km hike starts at Nalknad Palace with a beautiful trail with coffee smell, amazing grasslands and dense forest. This trek can be completed easily without a guide and will make you go aww with the swirling clouds touching the top of the mountains.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.