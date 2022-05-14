Nimrat Kaur’s Prague Visit Might Compel you to Whisk Away to Europe

Nimrat Kaur’s Instagram whisked us away to the cobble-stoned streets of Prague. The actress, who recently starred in the Netflix film Dasvi opposite Abhishek Bachchan, shared some pictures and videos from her trip to the Czech capital. Nimrat was seen enjoying some delish street food. She visited the city to shoot for her upcoming international project Foundation. Nimrat will be starring in the Apple TV original’s second season.

With the pleasant weather in the central European city, Nimrat Kaur was seen dressed in a black jacket and a shawl. From cherry blossoms adorning the trees, to posing in front of Prague’s astrology clock, Nimrat certainly appealed to our wanderlust side. Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, she added the caption, “Prague. Spring. Selfies. Czech. Check.”

Nimrat’s Prague itinerary also included a visit to the National Library of the Czech Republic. As she sat inside the library, one could see the massive collection of books in the background. “Had the rare privilege to step inside the most stunning and majestic library I’ve ever seen. The Klementinum Library, an exquisite example of Baroque architecture, first opened in 1722 that houses over 20,000 books!!! None of which can be pulled out of the shelves anymore of course!” she wrote in the caption.

The 40-year-old actress shared a glimpse of the impressive library on the occasion of World Book Day and wrote in the caption, “With a secret staircase (adhering to personal childhood fantasies), a spinning multiple book reading wheel (particularly for astronomical studies), a history of iconic cinematic sequences being shot, and globes so ancient that Australia was just some unknown place called Holandia, I was just stunned to silence!!! No Shhh signs needed.”

Nimrat Kaur was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi. The film also featured Yami Gautam in lead role. The plot reloved around Abhishek Bachchan’s charcter whose life takes a turn after he lands in jail. Nimrat played the role of Abhishek’s wife in the film. Her character was much-appreciated by fans and critics alike.

