Omicron Variant: These Countries Have Imposed Travel Restrictions

Since Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant was declared by WHO, countries worldwide started closing their borders once again. The newly detected coronavirus variant has forced few countries to impose border control measures. Just while many were beginning to reopen to foreign travel, nations now are imposing travel bans to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

While some countries have entirely sealed their borders, others have tightened testing of the coronavirus mutation at the border.

Here is an update of nations that have barred international travel:

Australia

Australia has banned travellers from countries including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, and Mozambique. Non-Australian citizens, permanent residents, or their immediate families, are not permitted to enter. Australian citizens, permanent residents, and immediate families will have to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Israel

Israel is one of the first countries to close its borders for travel since the outbreak of the new variant. All international travellers are barred from entering the country. The ban will last for 14 days, until a new update.

China

China has stringent border controls in place already. Citizens and resident permit holders are only allowed to enter the borders of the country.

United States of America

America has banned travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi. American citizens, permanent residents, can continue to travel from the above mentioned countries. However a negative test before entry is mandatory.

Japan

Japan was quick to close its borders for travel. Business travellers, students and any foreigners are barred from entering into the country. The government is currently doing this as a temporary measure.

New Zealand

New Zealand has banned foreigners from nine countries including South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique. The ban was imposed since November 28.

Canada

All non-Canadian travellers from Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Eswatini, will not be allowed to enter the country. Canadian citizens, permanent residents travelling from above mentioned countries must follow strict protocols. Negative test reports before departure and upon arrival are must. Additionally, travellers should quarantine for 14 days.

Netherlands

Netherlands has banned flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa until December 4. All nationals, residents are exempted from the ban.

Italy

Italy has restricted travellers from Lesotho, Mozambique, Botswana, Eswatini,Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Starting December 6, an updated form will be put out on the Italian Green Pass.

Morocco

All incoming international flights have been banned by the country for two weeks since November 29.

Indonesia

Indonesia has tightened restrictions for foreigners, as well as nationals returning to the country from Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini, Angola, Namibia, and Hong Kong. The number of days of quarantine is seven now.

Other countries namely United Arab Emirates, Angola, Brazil, Cambodia, Egypt, Fiji, Kuwait, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Maldives, Malta, Oman, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkey have imposed partial bans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.