Painting at Naumburg Cathedral Sparks Controversy Over its Position

A three-winged altarpiece painted for the famous Naumburg Cathedral has become a topic of debate for the sheer size and position in the church. Painted by famous German painter, Michael Triegel, the altar artwork is a combination of painters belonging to different eras. The project is called “Triegel meets Cranach,” as it contains two of Cranach’s original paintings.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and the representatives of the monument protection authorities have warned the cathedral of losing its UNESCO World Heritage title, which it earned in 2018, because of the painting. ICOMOS claims that the painting is positioned in a way that it disturbs the view of the statues in the church. The organisation and the regional government of Saxony-Anhalt are urging the church to place the painting elsewhere or it would affect the number of visitors that come to Naumburg every year.

Triegel is quite famous for his work style that mimics Renaissance paintings. He has created a series of religious paintings for various churches in Lower Saxony and Franconia. Triegel is also known for adding a personal touch to all his work. For instance, the three-winged altarpiece features a person wearing a red baseball cap. The man wearing the cap is a homeless man Triegel met in Rome. In the painting is a girl that has some physical attributes of his own daughter.

The painting features a scary scene with Mary shown as a youthful woman holding her son in her arms. She is surrounded by viewers who are there to see the little boy. A little girl at Mary’s feet plays an instrument. The painting was commissioned by the United Cathedral Foundation and a ceremony was also held to celebrate the new work by Triegel. The painting allows visitors to go about it and take a look at the part of the choir hidden behind it. Due to this, people argue that the painting should not be removed.

