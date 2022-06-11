Planning a Mumbai-Goa road trip? Take These Pit Stops for a Memorable Experience

Are you craving a vacation with your friends? Taking a road trip is the first thing that might come to your mind. Thanks to movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Dil Chahta Hai, we perpetually yearn to recreate a travel experience where we bond with our friends while visiting a destination.

Mumbai to Goa is the quintessential road trip that will offer you the lush greenery of the Western Ghats and sandy beaches. If you wish to take this route and make some unforgettable memories, we are here to guide you through it. It takes around 13-14 hours to reach Goa from Mumbai via road. While the way is undoubtedly mesmerising, there are several places in between you can stop for a break. Sit back, tighten your belts and enjoy the list we have curated for you.

Lonavala

Begin your road trip from Mumbai, and take a break at the popular getaway Lonavala. You can visit Karla Caves or Bhaja Caves or just simply bask in the sunlight by the Lonavala lake.

Satara

If you are intrigued by our history, then you must stop at Satara on your way to Goa. This place known for its rich heritage linked to the Maratha Empire will leave you smitten with its historical sites. Don’t forget to check out the Bhambavli Vajrai waterfall which brings tourists in huge numbers.

Kolhapur

The distance between Satara and Kolhapur is around 121 kilometers and it will take you roughly 2 hours, making it a perfect place for another stop. Try the misal pav here once you take a stop. If you love shopping, make sure to check out leather sandals or Kolhapuri chappals and sarees here.

Belgaum

Best known for its fort, Belgaum is a must-stop on your Mumbai to Goa road trip. The picturesque view will give you the opportunity to capture special moments with your buddies on this unforgettable trip.

Here’s another tip for your road trip: Keep your travel playlist ready for the journey as it’s a long way to Goa.

