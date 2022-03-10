Planning A Trip To Goa? Here Are 9 Tourist Attractions You Shouldn't Miss

COVID-19 has taken the wind out of the sails of those who love to travel, explore and experience all that the world has to offer. If visiting Goa has been on your bucket list too, you can definitely plan a getaway this time. Goa is loved for its beauty, heritage, beaches, nightlife and everything else, making it a top tourist destination in India. If you are planning to visit the state anytime soon, we have brought you top places that let you experience the best of what it has to offer.

Beaches: We know that it goes without saying that one has to visit beaches while they are in Goa, but two very popular beaches of the state are Palolem and Colva beach. Tourists make sure to spend a day at this crescent-shaped stretch of white sand that overlooks the Arabian Sea in south Goa. From kayaking, yoga classes, dolphin-sightseeing trips, and swimming, you can even spend nights in Palolem’s rustic coco huts. Colva Beach has swaying palms and a broad stretch of bronze sand. Butterfly beach, Agonda beach, and Utorda beach are some other popular beaches of Goa. Basilica de Bom Jesus: Many people consider trip to Goa as a pilgrimage to important religious sites, like the Basilica de Bom Jesus. This Old Goa attraction dates back to the late 16th century and is believed to have contained the remains of St. Francis Xavier. Since 1999, the basilica has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Dudhsagar Falls: Aquatic adventures go beyond the beaches in Goa, as it also houses Dudhsagar Falls. It is a spectacular four-tiered waterfall that towers some 310 meters above the earth, and it is also one of India’s tallest waterfalls and a perpetually popular attraction for day trips. Anjuna Market: Returning from Goa without a souvenir is just not acceptable. Goa is home to a ton of markets, but nothing can match the liveliness or selection of products found at Anjuna Market. Hundreds of vendors, for over 50 years, have been setting up shop on Anjuna Beach every Wednesday and selling hippy-inspired trinkets and souvenirs. The Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception: Visit the capital city Panaji to visit one of Goa’s historic churches, The Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception. The pristine white church stands atop a zig-zagging staircase that appears like the tiers of a wedding cake. It’s perfectly symmetrical Portuguese Baroque architecture and looks like something out of a fairy tale. Mahadev Temple: Located just 12 kilometers north of Molem, Mahadev Temple has been standing on the ground since the 12th century. The remote location of the temple helped it survive centuries of conquests by the Portuguese and Muslim colonialists. Legend has it that the black basalt temple has a resident king cobra. Palácio do Deão: The 200-plus-year-old palace in Quepem is well maintained and has been restored to its original glory. It beholds a fine example of a blend of Indian and Portuguese architecture. Tourists can explore the heritage home, including its game room and library which is filled with rare tomes. Braganza House: If Palácio do Deão has got you excited, have a look at what houses looked like in Goa during the 17th century at Braganza House. It is a historical mansion that flanks the village square in Chandor. Saturday Night Market: Saturday Night Market is one of the best markets in Goa. Flea markets are an integral part of Goa Tourism, and among them, the Saturday Night Market in Arpora is the greatest attraction as it pulls in a massive crowd. This flea market is lit up with vibrant colours, and soothing music is played in the background.

