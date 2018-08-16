Recordbreaking Dive Coaster Set to Open in Canada Next Year

The world's fastest, longest and tallest dive coaster, designed to simulate the flight of a Golden Eagle during the Yukon gold rush is set to open at Canada's largest theme park next year.Adrenaline junkies brave enough to board the Yukon Striker at Canada's Wonderland, located in a suburb of Toronto, Canada, will be whisked on a thrill ride that will travel at speeds of up to 80 mph (130 km/hr), over a length of 3,625 feet (1.1km).The centerpiece of the ride, however, is the 90-degree drop at 245 feet (75 meters) in the air, where riders will hang over the edge for an agonizing three seconds, staring straight down into the vertical drop that leads to an underwater mining shaft tunnel.Guests will also soar through four dynamic inversions and a 360-degree loop, dubbed the only one of its kind for a dive coaster.The Yukon Striker will anchor Canada's Wonderland's newest gold rush-themed attraction, Frontier Canada, which will also open in 2019.Currently, the titleholder for the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in the world is Valravn at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, which stands 223 feet (70 meters) in the air and travels at speeds of up to 75 mph (120 km/hr) along 3,415 feet (1.04km) of tracks.Watch the video below, which simulates the thrill ride: