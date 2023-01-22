Rejuvenate Your Soul: New Zealand's Special Off-Grid Escapes

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be difficult to find time to relax and unwind. Sometimes, the best way to do this is to disconnect from our surroundings and immerse ourselves in the beauty of nature. New Zealand is a perfect destination for those seeking tranquility and relaxation. With its lush wilderness, melodic bird songs, and fresh breeze, it is the ideal place to rejuvenate the mind and soul. Whether you’re looking for complete isolation or simply a place to stay amidst the beauty of nature, we have curated a list of 6 off-grid escapes that will help you to start the New Year feeling refreshed and energized.

PurePods

PurePods offer a unique blend of environmental sustainability and minimalist luxury. Guests can access their PurePod through a nature walk and enjoy their own private and secluded slice of paradise. The PurePods are designed to seamlessly blend in with their natural surroundings and provide an immersive nature experience. Guests can enjoy the sounds of birdsong during the day and stargaze at night from the comfort of their luxury bed. There are nine PurePods located in different and beautiful parts of New Zealand, each offering a unique and secluded experience.

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat is a luxurious retreat located in the heart of New Zealand’s natural beauty. The retreat is nestled between Lake Pukaki and the Ben Ohau ranges, and offers stunning views of the mountains and lakes. The retreat offers private luxury villas, perfect for a romantic getaway or a family vacation. They also have a unique stargazing experience in their wine cellar observatory for guests to enjoy.

Whitimanuka Retreat

Whitimanuka Retreat is an idyllic and secluded getaway designed for couples. The retreat is nestled in 18 hectares of native bush on a farm, with breathtaking views of the Wairarapa Valley. The accommodation is designed with warmth, comfort, and luxury in mind, with timber interiors, luxurious fabrics, handmade furniture, and a spacious bathroom. The retreat offers a range of activities such as walking tracks, stargazing, and a chance to simply relax and unwind. It’s the perfect private getaway for couples.

Maruia River Retreat

Maruia River Retreat is a secluded, nature-based retreat located in the heart of a pristine and vast natural estate on the top of the South Island of New Zealand. The retreat is situated in the Maruia River Valley, surrounded by a native Beech forest, well-established gardens, walking trails, and terraced paddocks. It offers an opportunity to escape and immerse oneself in the natural beauty of New Zealand’s South Island.

Mohua Park - Catlins Eco Accommodation

Mohua Park offers a private and eco-friendly getaway in the beautiful Catlins region. The cottages are self-contained and centrally located, each with its own private balcony overlooking the farmland and forest landscape of the Catlins River Valley. They are nestled on the edge of a private native bush and offer easy access to the Catlins River Track, which provides a variety of walks, and ideal for birdwatching, photography, and fishing.

FLOCKHILL Lodge

FLOCKHILL Lodge is a secluded and luxurious retreat located on a working sheep station of 36,000 acres in the Craigieburn Valley of New Zealand’s South Island. The Lodge is situated close to Arthur’s Pass and surrounded by stunning mountains, winding rivers, and glistening lakes that support the high country life. Guests can enjoy the natural beauty of the area, from the whispering brown tussock grass to the meandering blue rivers, and watch the sun set behind the striking silhouette of the mountains.

Escape the everyday noise and distractions to reconnect with yourself and nature by staying in one of these special off-grid escapes. These secluded and luxurious retreats offer an opportunity to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of New Zealand, whether it be surrounded by mountains, lakes, rivers, or bush. You can find peace and relaxation, and start the New Year energized by staying in these off-grid escapes.