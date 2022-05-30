CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Route Details to Documents: How to Prepare for Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra commenced on May 3 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya

The Char Dham Yatra commenced on May 3 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya (Image: News18 Hindi)

Char Dham Yatra includes the visit to the holy shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand

Lifestyle Desk

Uttrakhand’s Char Dham Yatra is a dream for all devotees to at least visit once in their lifetime. The Char Dham Yatra route is said to be one of the most difficult pilgrimage terrains in India. Ever since the beginning of the Yatra on May 3, more than 30 pilgrims have died on the way due to tough weather conditions.

The government even temporarily suspended the Yatra for a few days but it has now decided to resume the pilgrimage. Before you start the Char Dham Yatra, you must plan it well and take a few precautions for a comfortable journey.

What is Char Dham?

The Char Dham Yatra includes the visit to the holy shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand. The Yatra begins from the holy town of Haridwar. The pilgrimage has high importance according to Hindu religious traditions as it is believed that those who finish the Char Dham Yatra get rid of all their sins and attain salvation after death.

Why is it a risky pilgrimage?

All four shrines are situated at a high altitude. As you proceed further, you will start experiencing less oxygen, extreme cold, low humidity and scorching sun. This makes your body dehydrated and weak. Low levels of oxygen also cause problems for many pilgrims. A person, who is above 60 years of age and has underline diseases, faces more difficulty than others. Not just this, the weather is unpredictable and the heavy rains and landslides occur at any time leaving you stuck in the middle of the route without water and food.

What all to keep with you before heading for Char Dham Yatra?

One must keep the essentials with them before heading for the four shrines. Carry these important things:

1. Valid ID proof

2. Winter clothes

3. Raincoat

4. Trekking Shoes

5. Snacks and Dry Fruits

6. First Aid Kit

7. Medicines

8. Mobile Charger and Power Bank

9. Water Bottle

10. Essential Toiletries

You should also keep a check on your health and get all the medical tests done before planning the trip. If you have underlined diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and lung disorder among others, then you should seek advice of your doctor. .

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

first published:May 30, 2022, 12:20 IST