Seoul City Government to Construct Seoul Arena, a Dedicated Venue for K-Pop Events

Considering the rise of Korean pop culture on a global stage, the Seoul Metropolitan Government reportedly announced the construction of a new arena in the capital city of South Korea dedicated to K-pop. According to a recent report by Pulse News, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said that it signed an agreement with South Korean internet company Kakao on the operation and maintenance of Seoul Arena, which is to be constructed in northern Seoul.

The dedicated K-pop stadium will reportedly open in 2025 and will be a venue for music, especially for K-pop which will run with private funds, amounting to 312 billion won (approx Rs 1,930 crore). The construction for the upcoming K-pop arena will begin in June this year. Once ready for hosting K-pop events, the stadium promises to have over 18,000 seats with a capacity of 28,000 people for standing performances, reported The Korea Herald. The Seoul Arena is also going to feature a medium-sized performance venue with a capacity of 7,000 people, a movie theater, and other commercial facilities, stated the report.

Advertisement

According to Pulse News, Seoul Arena will be constructed on an area of 50,000 square meters and consist of six floors above ground and two floors underground. The stadium will consist of a concert hall, seat concert hall, seven movie theaters with combined 1,001 seats, and other shops. The report also added that the Seoul Arena venue will also include futuristic technology with features like augmented reality and other latest technologies for “best music experience.” It is reported that the dedicated K-pop venue will also provide digitally enhanced services such as concert live streaming, according to the Seoul city government. Besides being a dedicated entertainment zone, Seoul Arena will also host indoor sports and games, reported Pulse News.

Being a major investor in the project, Kakao will be in charge of operating and maintaining the Seoul Arena for three decades after it opens, while the venue will be owned by the Seoul city government, reported Pulse News.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.