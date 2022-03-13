Simple Tips To Prevent Your Feet From Damage This Summer

Summers are round the corner. At this time of the year, the body suffers from weather changes. Arms and feet start becoming dry and tanned. Heels start cracking. Summers take a dig at the beauty of our body. Therefore, it is important to maintain and take care of it.

In winters, our feet are generally covered with socks and shoes, but now that summers are here, our feet will be exposed to dust and sun which might make them dull and damaged. If you want to keep them safe, then follow these simple tips.

Exfoliate

Exfoliate the feet using a pumice stone. Clean your foot with the stone of foot scraper at least twice a week. Then, after completing the shower, use a cream or cucumber or aloe vera moisturiser to nourish them. Do not forget to moisturise between your toes. Use good quality nail paints

If you want your nails to look good, then use colourful nail paints. However, try to avoid cheap and low-quality nail paints as they may damage the toenails. Avoid sharing footwear

Just like we use our separate towels and separate undergarments, in the same way, keeping the footwear solely for ourselves is also important. You can share your slippers once in a while but avoid doing it regularly. Do not wear socks of other people or share socks with them. It helps in keeping the infection away and feet healthy. Look for sweaty feet

If you sweat excessively, then try to wear socks that help them get oxygen. It is better to avoid covering your feet altogether to prevent the smell but if you have a habit of it, then wear cotton socks. Also, always clean with soap and water after removing the shoes and socks. Avoid tight shoes

Tight footwear tends to stop the blood flow in your feet which in turn creates blisters and puts pressure on the heels. To have proper blood circulation, opt for shoes that help your feet breathe properly.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.