English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Singapore Airlines Devises New 'Wellness' Program to Help Flyers Survive World's Longest Flight
The light settings on the flight have been designed to improve cabin ambience for rest and relaxation.
Seared chicken and zucchini pappardelle, Parmesan, braised tomatoes, and lemon vinaigrette, by Singapore Airlines. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Singapore Airlines)
Loading...
The airline that will be operating the world's longest commercial flight beginning this fall has released details of its new in-flight "wellness" itinerary that includes sleep, stretching and nutritional strategies designed to reduce the effects of jet lag.
Because when they board the non-stop Singapore Airlines flight between Singapore and New York come October, passengers will have bought a one-way ticket to an 18-hour, 45-minute journey in the skies, in a pressurized cabin, breathing in recycled air.
For the wellness program, the carrier partnered with experts at Canyon Ranch, best known for their health spas and wellness resorts in the US, to help develop sleep strategies, stretching exercises and in-flight food offerings.
For the menu, Canyon Ranch chefs and nutritionists focused on nutrition and hydration, and came up with a set menu that includes a prawn ceviche appetizer served with orange, cucumber, grapefruit, scallions and bell peppers, followed by a main course of organic chicken and spiralized zucchini "pappardelle" with braised tomatoes in a lemon vinaigrette. Dessert is blueberry-topped lemon angel food cake.
Passengers can also consult guided stretching exercises devised by Canyon Ranch physiologists via their personal in-flight entertainment system. Light settings have been designed to improve cabin ambience for rest and relaxation.
The flight will be operated on the A350-900ULR, an ultra-long-range aircraft that will be configured in a two-class layout: business and premium economy cabins. Singapore Airlines will be the first to operate the A350-900ULR.
The wellness program will also roll out for non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles and San Francisco.a one-way ticket to an 18-hour, 45-minute journey in the skies, in a pressurized cabin, breathing in recycled air.
For the wellness program, the carrier partnered with experts at Canyon Ranch, best known for their health spas and wellness resorts in the US, to help develop sleep strategies, stretching exercises and in-flight food offerings.
For the menu, Canyon Ranch chefs and nutritionists focused on nutrition and hydration, and came up with a set menu that includes a prawn ceviche appetizer served with orange, cucumber, grapefruit, scallions and bell peppers, followed by a main course of organic chicken and spiralized zucchini "pappardelle" with braised tomatoes in a lemon vinaigrette. Dessert is blueberry-topped lemon angel food cake.
Passengers can also consult guided stretching exercises devised by Canyon Ranch physiologists via their personal in-flight entertainment system. Light settings have been designed to improve cabin ambience for rest and relaxation.
The flight will be operated on the A350-900ULR, an ultra-long-range aircraft that will be configured in a two-class layout: business and premium economy cabins. Singapore Airlines will be the first to operate the A350-900ULR.
The wellness program will also roll out for non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Also Watch
Because when they board the non-stop Singapore Airlines flight between Singapore and New York come October, passengers will have bought a one-way ticket to an 18-hour, 45-minute journey in the skies, in a pressurized cabin, breathing in recycled air.
For the wellness program, the carrier partnered with experts at Canyon Ranch, best known for their health spas and wellness resorts in the US, to help develop sleep strategies, stretching exercises and in-flight food offerings.
For the menu, Canyon Ranch chefs and nutritionists focused on nutrition and hydration, and came up with a set menu that includes a prawn ceviche appetizer served with orange, cucumber, grapefruit, scallions and bell peppers, followed by a main course of organic chicken and spiralized zucchini "pappardelle" with braised tomatoes in a lemon vinaigrette. Dessert is blueberry-topped lemon angel food cake.
Passengers can also consult guided stretching exercises devised by Canyon Ranch physiologists via their personal in-flight entertainment system. Light settings have been designed to improve cabin ambience for rest and relaxation.
The flight will be operated on the A350-900ULR, an ultra-long-range aircraft that will be configured in a two-class layout: business and premium economy cabins. Singapore Airlines will be the first to operate the A350-900ULR.
The wellness program will also roll out for non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles and San Francisco.a one-way ticket to an 18-hour, 45-minute journey in the skies, in a pressurized cabin, breathing in recycled air.
For the wellness program, the carrier partnered with experts at Canyon Ranch, best known for their health spas and wellness resorts in the US, to help develop sleep strategies, stretching exercises and in-flight food offerings.
For the menu, Canyon Ranch chefs and nutritionists focused on nutrition and hydration, and came up with a set menu that includes a prawn ceviche appetizer served with orange, cucumber, grapefruit, scallions and bell peppers, followed by a main course of organic chicken and spiralized zucchini "pappardelle" with braised tomatoes in a lemon vinaigrette. Dessert is blueberry-topped lemon angel food cake.
Passengers can also consult guided stretching exercises devised by Canyon Ranch physiologists via their personal in-flight entertainment system. Light settings have been designed to improve cabin ambience for rest and relaxation.
The flight will be operated on the A350-900ULR, an ultra-long-range aircraft that will be configured in a two-class layout: business and premium economy cabins. Singapore Airlines will be the first to operate the A350-900ULR.
The wellness program will also roll out for non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'We Keep Our Home Clean, Right?' Kerala Flood Victims Leave Temporary Shelter Spotless
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
- China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
- 'God Punished You for Eating Beef': Ugly Responses to Kerala Floods Prove Bigotry is Alive and Kicking
- UAE-based Indian-origin Tycoons Pledge Rs 125 Million for Kerala Flood Relief
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...