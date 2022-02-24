Singapore, UAE and Kuwait Update Travel Guidelines for India, Details Inside

Traveling abroad has become quite a task since the Covid-19 pandemic. Every country has its guidelines that one needs to follow in order to have a safe journey. If you are planning to travel to UAE, Singapore, or Kuwait then it is advised to check the new guidelines. There are some changes in the protocols for traveling to these nations.

Singapore travel guidelines

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has changed its guideline for incoming passengers via VTL (vaccinated travel lanes) flights from February 22, 2022. According to a Mint report, passengers have to show their travel history for the last 7 days. Earlier, it was 14 days. If the passenger has been in Singapore within these last 7 days, then their stay in Singapore will be counted in the 7-day travel history requirement.

UAE travel guidelines

UAE has also upgraded its guideline for people traveling from India. The Indian passengers who have completed both doses of vaccination are now free from RT-PCR testing before their departure for travel to India from the UAE. Air India Express tweeted this information on February 19. Passengers are also guided to upload the covid-19 vaccination certificate issued in India on the Air Suvidha portal. Others must carry a negative report of the COVID-19 RT-PCR certificate and also upload it on the Air Suvidha portal. The negative report must be before 72 hours of travel.

After the journey, passengers will undergo thermal screening, and if they are found to be symptomatic then they will be treated as per the new guidelines.

Kuwait travel guidelines

After Singapore and the UAE, Kuwait has also updated its travel rules. Air India Express also posted the new guidelines for passengers heading to Kuwait. According to the updated rules, passengers (except for visas on arrival) with valid travel documents will be allowed to enter the State of Kuwait despite their vaccination status.

It is advised that you check the details of updated guidelines before heading to any of the above mentioned countries.

