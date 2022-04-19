Sonakshi Sinha's Swimming Companion in Maldives is an Absolute Delight

Sonakshi Sinha’s latest Instagram post might make you fall in love with all the beauty underwater life has to offer. The actress shared a video from her scuba diving session in the Maldives where she was joined by a special marine animal. The Instagram Reel shared by Sonakshi showed the midnight blue waters of the coast and a placid turtle swimming next to her.

Sharing the Instagram Reel set to Demi Lovato’s Cool For the Summer, Sonakshi wrote in the caption, “Saved the best for the last. I promise the last one, you know my underwater excitement levels match nothing else. I mean how often does a frickin’ turtle decide to come swim right next to you? Huh? Huh?”

Sonakshi’s recent vacation in the Maldives could be your next summer getaway. The turquoise serene beaches of the tropical island will give you that perfect summer vibe as the white sands and lush greenery surround you. A sight that is quite visible in Sonakshi’s social media uploads.

Besides going underwater and befriending marine wildlife, Sonakshi also radiated the perfect tropical fashionista vibes as she relaxed on a hammock with the Indian ocean in the background.

In one of her recent posts, Sonakshi could be seen lounging in a hammock with sea-green waters below her. She was spotted in a sequined loose white sheer shirt which she wore over a white bikini top and a pair of blue shorts.

In another Instagram post, Sonakshi matched her beach attire with the colour of the coast. The sea-green and aquamarine coloured halter neck tube top and a robe. Sharing the post on the social media platform, Sonakshi added in the caption, “Where there’s blue… there’s green.”

Sonakshi’s social media posts are surely the push we need to go on a much-needed summer holiday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.