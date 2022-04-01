Spend this Summer Exploring the Beautiful Places of Ladakh

Ladakh is one of the most beautiful parts of Northern India. The union territory offers mesmerising landscapes, mountain passes, thrilling roads, popular tourist attractions and whatnot. For people who love road trips, Ladakh is quite a popular destination among them. People from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and other states take out their bikes, pack their tents and just leave to spend some heavenly days in the beautiful territory. If you are someone who wants to explore the beauty of the north, then you can visit Ladakh this summer. Let us take you on a ride to some of the must-visit places in Ladakh which will leave you spellbound with their beauty.

Pangong Lake

The famous ‘3 Idiots’ spot. The climax of the film was shot at the breath-taking Pangong Lake. The lake has crystal clear blue water which flows gently giving a sense of peace to the tourists. It is known to be one of the highest altitude lakes in the world. The interesting part is that the lake changes its colours frequently. It can turn red, pink, golden, yellow, and blue with the refraction phenomena. The view is worth spending every moment.

Thiksey Monastery

Ladakh is home to many Buddhist monks. It has several monasteries and Buddhist places to visit. One such place is Thiksey Monastery. The popular thing about this monastery is that it has 12 storeys and more than 500 monks live in it. If you want to experience the Buddhist lifestyle, culture, art and beliefs, then this place is for you.

Hemis National Park

Have you ever heard of snow Leopards? The white giant creatures which will leave you spellbound with their beauty are found at the Hemis National Park of Ladakh. The national park is said to be the only national park to have snow leopards in the northern hemisphere of the Himalayas.

Shanti Stupa

The dome-shaped white structure offers one of the major tourist attractions in Ladakh. It is situated on the hilltop in Chanspa. The beauty of the Stupa is that it depicts the life of Lord Buddha on its inner walls. The place has positive vibes, the richness of culture and the peace you have been looking for a long time.

Magnetic Hill

This unique road will surprise your eyes with the illusion it creates. Magnetic hill, which is also known as Gravity Hill, is a downhill road that gives an optical illusion of an uphill trail. That means if someone looks at your car, it’ll appear to be going upwards against gravity when it’ll be heading downwards.

