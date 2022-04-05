Sri Lanka Crisis: Keep These Things in Mind if you’re Planning a Trip to the Island Nation

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since independence. As the situation continues to spiral out of control, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently declared a state of emergency in the country. The step, according to the government, has been taken to prevent violent protests, protection of public order and timely supply of essential services.

While the state has not put any ban on the foreign tourists, the current situation raises an alarm for people planning to travel to the Island nation. If you are someone who has planned a visit to the country, then you should keep a few things in mind.

Contact your hotel before boarding the flight

Before leaving your home, you must contact the place of your stay. You must make sure that they are operating despite the crisis. If your place of accommodation is not responding, then it is advisable to drop the plan of going to Sri Lanka.

Check with your airlines

In the last few days, a lot of people have cancelled their bookings from India. Due to this, many airlines have cut down their flights flying to Sri Lanka. Air India used to run 16 flights weekly from India to Colombo which has now been reduced to 13. According to Quint, Air India will implement the revised schedule from April 8.

Carry essential items

In case your travel is highly necessary and unavoidable, then you must carry as many essential items you can with you. Due to the emergency situation, you may find long queues at grocery stores and medical stores.

Protests in Sri Lanka

The government of Sri Lanka is facing backlash from the public due to the economic crisis in the country. The protests are going on in Colombo. However, in other parts of the country, no major protests have been reported till now. Keeping the situation in view, avoid going to Sri Lanka or try to stay away from crowded places and events.

Lengthy Power Cuts

According to The Quint, the country is facing a major issue in providing electricity to the public. Every day, the country is witnessing almost 13 hours of power outages. In such situations, it is not advisable to travel to Sri Lanka. If you are visiting Sri Lanka for work and it can’t be avoided, then you should keep your phone fully charged and keep a power bank handy.

