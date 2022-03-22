Summer Holidays: 7 Best European Cities to Visit This Holiday Season

COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill in 2020 with many countries witnessing record-breaking cases during every wave. Fortunately, the situation has improved a bit now. Travel curbs and other restrictions have now started to ease up with international flights being resumed and people have now started planning their vacations once again. Among other locations that people are preferring as a vacation spot, Europe is the one that comes with magnificent beauty. Spring and summer are the best time to visit Europe. The long summer days and pleasant weather add up to the charm of the European cities.

Here is a list of popular Europe cities that you can visit this year:

1. Amsterdam

Amsterdam is one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. Considered to be one of the most photogenic cities, Amsterdam sees a throng of travellers in the spring and summer seasons. From admiring the iconic architecture to hiring a bike and soaking in the cultural heritage, you are sure to have a time of your life in Amsterdam. Vondelpark is one of the major tourist attractions in Amsterdam.

2. Santorini

Santorini is an island in Greece situated on the southeast coast. The scenic cityscape and the picturesque beauty of the town attract thousands of travellers. The nice and comfortable temperature in Santorini in summers allows you to ease in.

3. Paris

Paris in France is a popular and most visited city by tourists. The city is known for its cuisines, fashion, and culture. The magnificent architectural styles along with the museums have a lot to offer to the travellers, making it one of the most loved cities in the world.

4. Vienna

Vienna, the capital of Austria is a magical and one of the most romantic destinations to visit in Europe, making it perfect for a spring getaway. Witnessing the patio culture, hiking on the Vienna hills are some of the things that will make your trip to Vienna memorable.

5. Copenhagen

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, has a lot to offer to the tourists and will definitely keep you occupied during your spring visit. One must definitely check out some of the best spring locations in Copenhagen for flowers and pink blossoms.

6. Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik is a city in Croatia situated along the Adriatic Coast. Dubrovnik is one of the most popular summer destinations and is always crowded. If you wish to have a quiet time in Dubrovnik, plan your trip in the spring season instead.

7. Dublin

Dublin is the capital and the largest city of Ireland. Even though the chances of rain are pretty high during summers, one can still explore a lot of things during their visit. Plan your visit in spring and witness some of the amazing festivals observed in Dublin, including the Music Town festival and Dublin Dance Festival.

