Summer Holidays: Most Popular Tourist Spots to Check Out in Australia this Holiday Season

Tourism is an integral part of Australia’s economy. Australia attracts tons of travellers each year. The picturesque landscapes, beaches, and wildlife are some of the major tourist attractions in the country, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

Here is a list of the popular tourist destinations in Australia that should definitely be a part of your itinerary on vacation:

1. Cradle Mountain, Tasmania

Cradle Mountain is one of the world heritage sites located in Tasmania. The Cradle Mountain stands at the height of 5069 feet. The Mountain has a lot of rock formations, rich biodiversity of animals and plants and beautiful landscapes as well. Some of the deepest freshwater lakes of Australia are also located within this mountain range.

2. Daintree Rainforest, Queensland

Daintree Rainforest is one of the major tourist attractions in Queensland and is spread across 1,200 km. Daintree Rainforest houses many rare species of plants and insects. It is also listed on the UNESCO World Heritage site and has over four lakh visitors each year.

3. Sydney Opera House

The Opera House is one of the most recognized structures in Sydney, Australia. The Sydney Opera House building is an icon and has defined Australia for many years and attracts visitors throughout the year. The Sydney Opera House is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

4. Bondi Beach, Sydney

Bondi Beach is 1 km long and attracts thousands of visitors throughout the year. Sunbathing, swimming, and surfing are some of the activities that one can indulge in during their Bondi Beach visit.

5. Kakadu National Park, Darwin

Located in the northern territory of Australia, Kakadu National Park is one of the major tourist attractions in Australia. Kakadu National Park is listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Spread over 20,000 square kilometres, the National Park is known for its richness of aboriginal cultural sites. The National Park is home to 280 different species of birds.

6. Fraser Island, Queensland

It is the largest sand island in the world and stretches over 200 kilometres. It is the only place in the world where you can see tall rainforests in the sand. The island is home to 100 different lakes.

7. Sydney Harbour Bridge

The largest steel arch bridge in the world, the Sydney Harbour Bridge connects Sidney centre business with North shore. It is one of the most photographed sites in Australia.

