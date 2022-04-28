Summer Vacation 2022: Travel to These Budget-Friendly Foreign Locations with Under 7-Hour Flight Time

Travelling is like a therapy that heals both your body and soul. When you spend some days away from the hush of professional life and city chaos, you rediscover yourself. Your mind and body rejuvenate and function with a lot more energy afterwards. Taking a break is necessary to relax the body and release mental and physical stress. Meanwhile, travelling requires a lot of planning and preparations before stepping out of the home.

One of the most important things is deciding upon a destination. For foreign locations, the exhausting travel time becomes a concern when we have limited time and budget. If you are someone who is planning an international vacation but is afraid of spending hours on a flight, then don’t worry we are here to your rescue. We have curated a list of budget-friendly international locations that takes less than 7 hours to reach by flight.

Cambodia

The South-Asian country is perfect for the ones who love culture and history. This religious place is enriched with tradition. It offers a lot of tourist attractions from Krong Siem Reap to Banteay Seri. To reach Cambodia, one can take a flight from Chennai which takes around 6 hours to reach the beautiful country. Meanwhile, the round trip from India to Cambodia can cost as low as Rs. 25,000 with other expenses being less than Rs. 3,000 a day. Vietnam

Vietnam has a strong cultural influence from Buddhism. The country is one of the closest destinations to India that takes just 4 hours flight to reach. Not just this, travelling and food are also cheap in the south Asian country as it’ll cost you less than Rs. 1,000 per day. Malaysia

Malaysia is one of the major tourist destinations that beholds travellers with its beauty. The blue water, clear sky and amazing beaches will give you every reason to visit the place again and again. To reach Malaysia, one can take a flight from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur which takes only 4 hours of travel time. The location offers you cheap to expensive stay options and to save money, one can also do sightseeing using public transport. Philippines

The Philippines is around 7 hours away from India via flight. The country is known for its mesmerising island, rice fields, dense forest, majestic mountain ranges and historic monuments. To mark your journey to the country, you just need to spend around Rs 50,000 including flights, accommodation and food. Dubai

The popular ultramodern city, Dubai has several tourist attractions that can give you an adrenaline rush. If you love adventures, then you can do desert safari and diving in the world’s deepest swimming pool. For shopaholics, Global Village is one of the most-visited markets that’ll make you want more with every step. The best part is that you can reach Dubai in mere 3 hours and 35 minutes.

