Sweden Opens Museum to Honour EDM Star Avicii Who Died by Suicide at 28

Swedish DJ, remixer, record producer, musician, and songwriter, Tim Bergling, popularly known as Avicii, has been honoured posthumously with a museum in his home country. Avicii had died by suicide in Oman on April 20, 2018. The museum called The Avicii Experience will be an interactive experience for the visitors, located at Space Stockholm.

According to its official website, The Avicii Experience will “honour one of the true icons of modern popular culture. A destination for fans and the public to celebrate the memory of an era-defining music creator.” The museum was opened on February 26 by Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia who cut the ribbon to inaugurate the museum. According to an Instagram post shared by The Avicii Experience, the Swedish royal members were joined by some of the executives behind the exhibit and Klas Bergling, father of Avicii and creator of the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Described as an “immersive exhibition”, the museum is touted to give the audience a closer look at the life of the artist Avicii and the person, Tim Bergling. Avicii was known for giving the world some of the renowned EDM songs including Waiting For Love, Wake Me Up, and Hey Brother. The artist took his own life during his vacation in Oman and died at the age of 28.

The Avicii Experience will provide an insight into the world of making music through the eyes and ears of Avicii and his co-writers, producers, and partners. According to its official website, The Avicii Experience will be an exclusive chance to discover unreleased music and untold stories of the artist. Visitors get the opportunity to learn, interact, explore and co-create as they move through the life and career of Avicii.

In one of the Instagram posts shared by The Avicii Experience, viewers got to see the picture of a musical prized possession of the Swedish artist. The post included the picture of Avicii’s guitar which he used to compose his myriad compositions. The caption accompanying the picture read, “Tim loved his acoustic guitars. In particular, he was very fond of his Martin D-45, which he also gave as a gift to his friend and music collaborator Carl Falk. What’s your favourite guitar?”

Avicii continues to be a noted EDM artist who was once the world’s highest-paid DJs and collaborated with artists like Madonna, Coldplay. His third album Tim was released posthumously in 2019.

