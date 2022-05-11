Taj Mahal is the Most Searched UNESCO Heritage Site in the World

Taj Mahal continues to attract the attention of millions of people globally virtually, if not physically. T he United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization heritage site situated in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, emerged as the most searched for location according to data shared by Zitango Travel’s data. It is reported that the mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century had 14 lakh searches in a month.

Taj Mahal became the most popular destination for travellers seeking online inspiration over the month of March, data shared by Zitango has revealed.

Taj Mahal – The Symbol of Love

The monument, often regarded as a symbol of love, was commissioned by Shah Jahan as a tribute to his wife Mumtaz Mahal after her demise in 1631. Both Mumtaz Mahal and Shah Jahan are buried beneath the dome of the Taj. It is said that the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal took more than 15 years to complete. The site also includes a mosque and assembly hall and elaborate gardens, a quintessential trait of Mughal architecture. The white marble dome is 171 metres tall and is built upon a pink sandstone base. Four minarets frame the main mausoleum complex, forming the iconic image of India’s cultural heritage.

The finial atop the dome is a unique representation of India as it recognises the region’s religious diversity. The finial incorporates a crescent moon, the symbol of Islam, but by placing the moon with its horns pointing to the heavens in a U-shape, the moon and finial resemble a trident, which is a traditional symbol of the powerful Hindu god Shiva. It is said that Shah Jahan also wished to construct a black mausoleum opposite the white monument across the banks of Yamuna where he would have been buried.

Besides Taj Mahal, other heritage sites that were most searched according to Zitango were Machu Picchu in Peru, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Yellowstone National Park in the United States and the Stonehenge in the United Kingdom.

