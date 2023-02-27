In 2023, travel enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new trend in camping - glamping. This camping experience offers the perfect combination of nature’s beauty with modern conveniences, allowing you to stay in deluxe accommodations such as tents in a resort-like settings instead of traditional camping tents.

In addition to the stunning surroundings, glamping also provides access to private bathrooms, pantries, and air conditioning, as well as other amenities. It’s the perfect way to add a touch of luxury to your camping trip, offering a bit of glitz and glamour to the traditional camping experience.

An Eco-Retreat To Make Your Glamping Experience Perfect

The diverse cultures and picturesque locations to make it an ideal destination for glamping. Eco Retreat by Odisha Tourism is one such glamping initiative that not only offers a view of thick forests, hills, waterfalls, beaches, etc., but also gives you an opportunity to reconnect with nature and discover hidden treasures while enjoying a staycation.

You will have the opportunity to stay in comfortable luxury Swiss tents surrounded by natural beauty at the retreat.

The area offers you the opportunity to explore bird watching, spot wildlife, go on guided nature walks, enjoy water activities, or simply relax and enjoy the tranquillity.

KONARK

Konark, located in the Indian state of Odisha, is a small town that is best known for the Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This stunning temple, built in the 13th century, is dedicated to the Hindu Sun God and is an architectural marvel that attracts tourists from all over the world. Konark’s history, culture, and natural beauty make it a must-visit destination in India.

Eco Retreat on Ramchandi Beach is a perfect getaway for nature lovers and those seeking tranquility. The retreat offers guests an opportunity to immerse themselves in the serene and picturesque surroundings of the beach. One of the unique features of this retreat is that guests who book their stay here are taken on guided tours to the nearby destinations, including the Sun Temple, Balukhand Sanctuary, Chandrabhaga beach, and more.

Eco Retreat Konark offers a wide range of facilities to its guests. There are 70 luxurious tents available for accommodation, which provide a comfortable and relaxing stay. The retreat also has a multicuisine restaurant, beach shacks, and activities such as water sports, parasailing, cycling, and watching cultural performances during the evening.

The retreat is an ideal place to unwind, rejuvenate and reconnect with nature. With its eco-friendly practices, it is committed to preserving the environment while offering a memorable experience to its guests. Whether you want to relax on the beach or explore the nearby attractions, Eco Retreat on Ramchandi Beach is the perfect destination for a memorable holiday experience.

The Konark Sun Temple, also known as the Black Pagoda, is a spectacular structure that was built in the shape of a chariot with 24 wheels and pulled by seven horses. The temple’s intricate carvings and sculptures are stunning and depict various mythological stories and legends. Visitors can explore the temple’s main hall, known as the Natya Mandap, which is adorned with beautiful stone carvings and statues. The temple’s outer walls feature various erotic carvings that have made it famous.

In addition to the Konark Sun Temple, Konark offers several other attractions that are worth visiting. The Konark Museum, located near the temple, showcases various artifacts and sculptures from the temple and the surrounding areas. The Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary, located nearby, is a great place to explore the natural beauty of the region and spot some of its wildlife, including deer, hyenas, and wild boars.

For those who are interested in exploring the local culture, a visit to Raghurajpur is a must. This small village is known for its traditional artwork, including Pattachitra paintings, palm leaf engravings, and wooden toys. Visitors can observe the artisans at work and purchase their beautiful creations. Another must-visit destination in Konark is the Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is one of the most important Hindu pilgrimage sites in India. The temple is famous for its annual Rath Yatra, during which the deities are taken out in a grand procession.

Konark is also a great destination for those who love the beach. Ramchandi Beach, located a short distance from the Konark Sun Temple, is a beautiful and secluded beach that is perfect for relaxation and recreation. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities here, including parasailing, beach volleyball, and archery. Golden Beach in Puri is another popular destination that is known for its golden sands, calm waters, and breath-taking sunsets.

In conclusion, Konark is a destination that offers a perfect blend of history, culture, nature, and recreation. The Konark Sun Temple is a stunning masterpiece of architecture and sculpture, and the surrounding attractions are equally impressive. Visitors can explore the region’s natural beauty, discover the local culture and traditions, and enjoy some fun in the sun on the beaches While staying at Eco-Retreat Konark. A trip to Konark is an unforgettable experience that should be on every traveler’s list.

SATKOSIA

Satkosia is famous for being the meeting point of two bio-geographic regions of India – the Eastern Ghats and the Deccan Peninsula. It houses the Satkosia Tiger Reserve and the Gorge Sanctuary. The Eco Retreat Camp site is located on banks of River Mahanadi that flows along the Satkosia gorge.

Satkosia also offers a range of adventure activities such as trekking, camping, and kayaking. One of the most popular activities is the Jungle Trek, which takes visitors through dense forests and rocky terrain. The trek is a great opportunity to spot a variety of animals, including tigers, leopards, and elephants.

Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary is a beautiful natural sanctuary located in the state of Odisha, India. It is a popular destination among nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and wildlife lovers. One of the best ways to explore the sanctuary is by taking a boat ride along the Satkosia Gorge. The boat ride takes you through the gorge, where you can spot various aquatic animals like crocodiles, turtles, and migratory birds.

Apart from the boat ride, visitors can also indulge in various water sports activities like jet ski, kayaking, and canoeing. Adventure enthusiasts can also go on ATV rides in the campsite, which is an exciting way to explore the sanctuary.

Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary also offers comfortable accommodation options at its eco-retreat. The retreat has well-furnished tents with modern amenities like attached washrooms, electricity, and comfortable beds. The retreat also has a multicuisine restaurant that serves delicious food to its guests.

Visiting Satkosia is truly an unforgettable experience, with its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and endless opportunities for adventure and exploration. It is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves to connect with nature and experience the beauty of India. With so much to explore and enjoy, Satkosia is a hidden gem in the heart of Odisha that is sure to leave visitors mesmerized and wanting more.

BHITARKANIKA

Bhitarkanika is a nature lover’s paradise located in the Indian state of Odisha. It is home to an incredible array of flora and fauna, including some of the rarest and most endangered species in the world. The Bhitarkanika National Park, situated in the delta region of the Brahmani-Baitarani river system, is one of the most important ecological hotspots in the country.

The park is known for its vast mangrove forests, which are the second largest in the country. The dense mangrove forests not only provide a natural habitat to a variety of flora and fauna, but also act as a protective barrier against natural calamities like cyclones and floods.

One of the most popular attractions in Bhitarkanika is the Pentha Beach, a serene and untouched paradise surrounded by lush casuarina trees. The mangrove creeks of Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary are home to the Eco Retreat Campsite, offering over 25 luxury Swiss tents, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and beach shacks for the guests. Visitors can enjoy a boat safari to spot crocodiles, turtles, and migratory birds, or indulge in some water sports activities like jet skiing, kayaking, and ATV rides. Visitors can enjoy a boat safari along the creeks of the national park to appreciate its remarkable wildlife, including saltwater crocodiles and monitor lizards and spotted deers etc. The area is also a birdwatcher’s delight, with eight types of kingfishers and India’s biggest heronry.

Another must-visit attraction in Bhitarkanika is the Gahirmatha Beach, home to a turtle sanctuary where Olive Ridley turtles arrive annually to nest. Visitors can witness the nesting and hatching of the turtles and learn about the conservation efforts being made to protect this endangered species.

Bhitarkanika offers a range of adventure activities such as rifle shooting, archery, zorbing, cycling, and water sports activities on the Pentha beach. Visitors can also enjoy local cultural performances, providing a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Overall, Bhitarkanika is a nature lover’s paradise that offers a perfect blend of adventure, natural beauty, and cultural experiences. It is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore the natural wonders of India.

DARINGBADI

Daringbadi is a scenic hill station located in the Kandhamal district of Odisha,India - also it’s important to note that it has its own unique charm and beauty. Known as the highlands of Odisha, Daringbadi boasts stunning natural scenery, including lush forests, waterfalls, and rolling hills. It’s a popular destination for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, with activities like trekking, camping, and bird watching available. This picturesque destination is known for its breath-taking valleys, plateaus, and pine forests that offer a refreshing escape from the heat and hustle-bustle of the city.

One of the main attractions in Daringbadi is the famous coffee garden, where visitors can learn about the process of coffee cultivation and enjoy a cup of freshly brewed coffee. The region is also known for its lush pepper plantations, which can be explored during your stay.

The pristine Dasingbadi waterfall is another must-visit attraction in Daringbadi. The waterfall is located amidst lush green forests and offers a perfect spot for picnics and relaxation. Visitors can

also explore the nearby places like Belghar, Ushabati Valley, Putudi Waterfall, and Mandasaru (also known as Silent Valley) to witness the region’s natural beauty and diverse wildlife.

Daringbadi is also a great destination for adventure enthusiasts. Visitors can indulge in a range of activities like rifle shooting, archery, bicycling, and yoga on hills to experience the region’s natural beauty and fresh air. One can also visit the Kutia Kandha tribe to learn about their rich culture and way of life.

Overall, Daringbadi is a perfect destination for those seeking a tranquil escape from the hectic city life. It’s a place to unwind, rejuvenate, and connect with nature. Whether you’re looking to explore the region’s natural beauty or indulge in adventure activities, Daringbadi offers a unique and unforgettable experience.

HIRAKUD

Hirakud is a wonderful eco-retreat located along the Mahanadi River, known for Asia’s longest earthen dam. With the perfect blend of modern amenities and traditional culture, Eco Retreat at Hirakud offers a unique chance to explore the authentic culture of Western Odisha.

One of the main attractions of Hirakud is the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, which provides a chance to explore the wild beauty of the region with a guided safari. The sanctuary is home to a variety of animals, including Indian Gaur, peacocks, elephants, leopards, and a plethora of spider and arachnid species. If you love water sports, the Hirakud Reservoir offers a range of activities like parasailing, jet skiing, and banana boat rides.

Apart from being a great destination for adventure enthusiasts, Hirakud is also a shopping paradise. The nearby weaver communities create exquisite handloom and handicrafts, including the famous Sambalpuri Ikat, which has been certified with a GI tag.

After a day of adventure and shopping, Hirakud offers a perfect way to unwind. You can enjoy a dazzling light and sound show at the renowned Maa Samaleswari Temple or retire to the retreat for a stunning cultural evening with beautiful folk performances and delicious Odia food.

With its combination of natural beauty, adventure activities, traditional culture, and modern amenities, Hirakud is a perfect destination for travelers looking to explore the hidden gems of India.

SONAPUR

Sonapur Beach is a hidden gem located on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. The beach is a perfect example of the beauty of India’s eastern coast, with its crystal-clear waters, stunning scenery and mesmerising sunsets. It is an excellent destination for anyone looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Staying at Eco Retreat on Sonapur Beach has a lot to offer for the nature lovers. You can take a walk on the soft sand and admire the waves that crash against the shore, or you can indulge in some water sports activities such as swimming, surfing, or boating. If you want to explore the nearby areas, you can visit Berhampur, which has a rich maritime history, or Potagarh Fort, which is a testament to the region’s ancient past. You can also take a dip into the Tampara Lake, which is a popular picnic spot for families.

The glamping retreat at Sonapur Beach offers luxurious accommodations and amenities that make your stay more comfortable and enjoyable. You can enjoy some sunbathing, take stunning Instagram-worthy shots, and enjoy delicious seafood while watching the sunset. The retreat is perfect for those who seek a peaceful environment with beautiful natural surroundings.

Sonapur Beach is an ideal place to relax and unwind, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It is a beautiful destination that offers an opportunity to reconnect with nature and take a break from the stresses of everyday life.

PUTSIL

Located in the southern district of Koraput in the Indian state of Odisha, Putsil is a hidden gem that has recently come into the limelight with the establishment of the Eco Retreat. This high-altitude plateau is located at an elevation of 3200 feet and offers an unparalleled view of the surrounding hills and valleys.

Putsil is a popular destination among adventure enthusiasts who flock to this place for activities such as trekking, hiking, and paragliding. The place is also a haven for nature lovers as it is surrounded by lush green forests, cascading waterfalls, and pristine rivers.

Putsil is situated at the base of the Deomali hill range, which is the highest peak in Odisha and is located on the Eastern Ghats. Visitors can enjoy the breathtaking Duduma and Rani Duduma Waterfalls, explore the scenic coffee plantations, and visit the weekly tribal haat in Onukadelli where the renowned Bonda tribes come to sell their handmade crafts and goods.

For those who want to experience the local culture, Putsil offers an opportunity to visit the nearby indigenous tribal villages. The tribes that inhabit this area have a unique way of life and their traditions and customs are worth experiencing.

The Putsil Eco Retreat is a perfect getaway for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and connect with nature. The retreat offers comfortable accommodation in luxurious tents that are equipped with all modern amenities. The food served at the retreat is prepared using locally sourced ingredients and is a treat for the taste buds.

Overall, Putsil is a great destination for those who want to explore the natural beauty of Odisha and experience the local culture. Whether you are an adventure enthusiast or a nature lover, Putsil has something for everyone. So pack your bags and head to Putsil for a memorable vacation that you will cherish for years to come.

In conclusion

the Odisha Eco Retreat is the perfect destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse themselves in the beauty of nature. With its mesmerizing views of the majestic bay of Bengal, stunning mountain views of the eastern Ghat, lush greenery, cascading waterfalls, this retreat offers a unique and unforgettable experience that will leave you with memories that last a lifetime.

In addition to the natural beauty, the retreat also offers a chance to experience the local culture and cuisine, making it a well-rounded vacation package. A package for two includes a luxury tent stay, all meals, a guided tour to nearby tourist attractions, and one adventure activity to get your heart pumping.

In addition to the natural beauty, the retreat also offers a chance to experience the local culture and cuisine, making it a well-rounded vacation package. A package for two includes a luxury tent stay, all meals, a guided tour to nearby tourist attractions, and one adventure activity to get your heart pumping.

