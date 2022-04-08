The Beauty of Puducherry to be Enhanced During 4-day Beach Festival; Starts on April 13

Summer this year is going to be special as Puducherry is all set to organise a four-day beach festival from April 13 to April 16. The beautiful beach territory has found a new way to attract tourists and boost the tourism business in the Union Territory. The department of tourism is organising an array of events at Gandhi Statue Beach promenade, Chunnambar Water Sports Complex, Pondy Marina, and Paradise Beach. The festival is titled ‘I Sea Pondy 2022.’

Puducherry’s Public Works minister K. Lakshminarayanan took to his Twitter account to inform about the beach fest to everyone. In a press conference, he revealed the details of the festival and informed people about the various events that will take place during the four-day extravagant festivities. According to Indian Express, the festival is going to be an amalgamation of fashion, music, dance, food, culture, and traditions.

The lively festival will host various events including fashion events, sky lantern display, live band performances, silambamanduriyadievents, instrumental concerts, a volleyball tournament, folklore music and dance, cine orchestra, bubble show, catamaran race, puppet show, gymnastics, bicycle marathon, and seafood festival.

Advertisement

The festival will mark the beginning of Tamil New Year which is falling on April 14 this year. In a conversation with the Times of India, the minister expressed his optimism the festival will be a success and will attract a large number of tourists. He is expecting the territory to get great tax revenue from the festival. He further asserted that the Puducherry government is planning to launch various campaigns to make people aware of the beach festival. Not only this, but the government is also proposing to promote Puducherry tourism on weekdays as the union territory has a great footfall from the neighbouring states at the weekends but on other days, its tourism isn’t doing well as expected.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.