The Best Jungle Lodges in India for the Safari Life

Safaris give you the kind of feeling that you would have experienced if you were the protagonist Mufasa of the movie Lion King. When the sun rises on the beautiful kingdom, where the ecosystem enables different species to co-exist and nature thrives with everything in their perfect place, it is an unexplainable feeling. Safari lodges give you that feeling and much more. Some of the most amazing safari lodges in India are:

Kaav Safari Lodge, Kabini

Kabini Forest Reserve is a delight for nature lovers. Not just lush greens, but animals like Jaguars, Elephants, Black Leopards and Tigers can be spotted in herds. 80 kilometers from Mysore, this reserve is home to Kaav Safari Lodge which sits in the lap of nature. The best part – biogas plant and renewable solar energy used for cooking leaves minimum carbon footprint on the land.

Singinawa Jungle Lodge, Kanha

This tribal and arts culture hub is a perfect place to stay if you are a cultural enthusiast. The lodge stands out as it has its own Museum of Life and Art featuring Gond and Baiga tribes’ art. The Gond tribal art lessons are one of the many activities that allow you to connect with the tribes there and explore their lifestyle and culture.

Jim’s Jungle Retreat, Corbett

Jim’s Jungle Retreat is one of the best safari lodges if you want to experience forests up close. The 15 feet elevation of the Jungle Lodge gives you a breathtaking view of the forest. The pool and jungle spa make sure your exhaustion fades in no time, and you rejuvenate well after having a long day of exploring nature.

Spice Village, Thekkady, Kerala

This jungle resort looks like a tribal village. Spread across 14 acres of lush green spice trees, this beautiful resort is situated very close to the Periyar National Park. Forest treks, bird watching and cooking classes to learn how to cook food items make it a very happening yet relaxing destination.

Pench Tree Lodge, Pench

Not just cottages, Pench Tree Lodge also has tree houses. The six tree houses are at a height of 18 feet and they fulfill our childhood dream of experiencing the beauty of tree houses. The best part is that the Pench Tree Lodge is situated only 20 minutes away from the Pench National Park.

