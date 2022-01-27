On Wednesday, Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the ₹207 crore skyway, titled The Dharamshala Skyway. It is an aerial ropeway that will connect the much visited tourist destinations of Dharamshala and Mcleodganj.

The move will ensure that the traffic congestion reduces between the two cities and further boost the tourism industry, badly affected by the pandemic. “The project was developed as a public-private-partnership project by Dharamshala Ropeway Limited and Himachal Pradesh’s tourism and civil aviation department,” the CM said.

It is said that during the peak months of November to February, it takes around 7 hours to reach McLeodganj from Darmashala. The skyway cuts the travel ridiculously, to five minutes.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, the skyway has a mono-cable detachable gondola (cabin) system, with 18 gondolas and a capacity of ferrying 1,000 persons per hour.

The ropeway covers a distance of around 1.8 kilometres and it a trip in itself as it gives tantalizing and unmatched views of both these destinations.

For those wondering, many places across the county are adapting and experimenting with this form of travel. Some of them include Andhra Pradesh’s Gandikota, Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoological Park and Karnataka’s Jog Falls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.