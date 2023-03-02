Adventure sports can be categorised in various ways, depending on factors such as the landscape, intensity grade, or physical effort required. Regardless of the categorisation, what is essential to “extreme adventure" is that it takes individuals out of their comfort zones and challenges them to confront their fears with an exhilarating dose of excitement.

“Rishikesh, India is considered the adventure capital of the country, where rafting and bungy jumping are popular activities. However, there is a hidden gem that operates from the same bungy bridge, known as the Giant Swing, which is as extreme as it gets and deserves its own fan following. The Giant Swing is an adaptation of the Canyon Swing, which gained popularity in New Zealand, and offers double the freefall time compared to bungy jumping. The fear factor is almost as high as bungy, making it a thrilling and unique experience for adventurers,” says Niharika Nigam, Director, Business Development, Jumpin Heights.

The Giant Swing in Rishikesh, India is a unique adventure that combines the thrill of free fall with the stunning views of the Himalayas. This swing is not like a traditional swing, it’s a giant pendulum that swings riders back and forth in a 240-foot arc, 83 meters above the ground.

The Giant Swing is unique because it offers a combination of adrenaline-pumping excitement and breathtaking natural scenery. The rush of the swing itself is exhilarating, but the panoramic views of the mountains and the surrounding countryside make it a truly unforgettable experience.

The setup for this activity requires a specific type of terrain, and Rishikesh provides it, making it a one-of-a-kind opportunity that shouldn’t be missed. “This Giant Swing is the most extreme of its kind in India. To participate, the jumper must wear a body harness and grasp the rope with both hands, swinging back and forth like a pendulum while enjoying stunning views of the valley and mountains. It’s an incredibly thrilling adventure and a unique way to experience the surrounding landscape,” adds Nigam.

This is a fixed cantilever platform, towering at a height of 83 mtrs over River Hall, a tributary of the river Ganga. The sturdy structure of a fixed cantilever ensures a stable and safe experience.

This is one of those gems you must not miss. The Giant Swing in Rishikesh is a unique adventure that offers an unforgettable experience for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here