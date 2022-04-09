These are India’s Most Famous Coffee Destinations

Are you a caffeine addict? Do you drink 5 cups of coffee a day? Or are you a connoisseur trying to taste the best coffee ever? Either way, India has some of the most loveable destinations for you. The fact that each state in South India holds a special place in every coffee lover’s heart is a well-known one. Rightfully so, as South India is renowned for the quality coffee beans it produces. Some of the most renowned coffee destinations in South India are:

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

The advent of coffee plantations in India happened at Chikmagalur when Britishers introduced India to coffee. The plantations here are a prime tourist attraction and local guides are very helpful in giving you a tour. From trekking to getting to know everything about the coffee production process, there are several amazing things you can do when you visit Chikmagalur.

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

This destination is not only famous for its waterfalls, scenic beauty and trekking trails but also for the bold taste that indigenous coffee here holds. As the locals use their organic farming techniques, it gives a very unique and memorable taste to the coffee that is cultivated and harvested here.

Wayanad, Kerala

The peak season to visit this beautiful coffee plantation is winter. November-December are the bustling months to do a range of activities here. Berry picking, bird watching, exploring the Edakkal caves that have ancient carvings which are 8000 years old and rafting in the Kuruva Dweep river are some of the most interesting tourist activities that people indulge in.

Yercaud, Kerala

Yercaud is known as the Jewel of South. This coffee plantation destination was the nation’s first Indian owned one. The Shevaroy hills, Yercaud lake and the orange and spice plantations make Yercaud a great hill station to visit.

Coorg, Karnataka

The famous Arabica and Robusta brews come from the beautiful green coffee plantations of Coorg. Situated around 265 kilometers away from Bangalore, Coorg is not only famous for its coffee production, but also for the breathtaking scenic beauty and waterfalls.

