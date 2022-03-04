These are the Most Insta-Worthy Places to Visit in Jaipur

With the advent of social media, travelling has become all the more enjoyable than it already was, as you can capture yourself in a beautiful picturesque location and instantly share it with the world. Most of us cannot wait to upload a photo of ourselves next to a monument of historical significance and then let the reactions and comments pour in. One location that would make for some great Instagram albums is Jaipur.

Rajasthan’s pink city is often famed for its world-renowned marble crafts and intricate artistry but apart from taking back home a bagful of purchased sculptures and art, you can explore intricately carved temples, gorgeous palaces and stunning corridors that highlight unique murals that Jaipur boasts of. If you are unsure of where to go, here is a detailed guide for you.

Hawa Mahal

You cannot come to Jaipur and not visit this palace, which is made of red and pink sandstone. The Hawa Mahal, which lies close to the City Palace, is a magnificent sight. It is well-known for its stunning and one-of-a-kind architecture. In the honeycomb architecture of this palace, 953 windows called jharokhas are elegantly blended.

Patrika gate at the entrance of Jawahar Circle

Taking a long walk around Jawahar Circle’s Patrika Gate is one of the best ways to see the city. The walk will be complimented by the intricate designs that are framed by magnificent hues. Furthermore, few people are aware that each pillar at this entrance represents a different aspect of Rajasthan.

Peacock Door at Jaipur City Palace

The Peacock Gate is one of the four gates that lead to the Jaipur City Palace. It is a homage to Lord Vishnu and represents the autumn season. Dress up in summer hues for a lovely photoshoot in front of this door.

Architecture at Birla Temple

Birla Temple’s architectural splendour is one of the main attractions that attract tourists and visitors from all over the world. The Birla Temple stands out among the long-established primaeval Hindu temples that are built utilising modern technology, as it is built entirely of pure white marble. The inner half of this magnificent shrine houses crafted idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, as well as other Hindu deities.

Blue Room or Chhavi Niwas

Chhavi Niwas (also known as the Blue Parlour), a private room at the Jaipur City Palace, is a gorgeous space. It is located on the 5th floor and offers panoramic views of the palace. It is one of the best places to take pictures because of the blue colour that adds to the aura of the room.

