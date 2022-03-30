These Countries are Opening for Tourists and Relaxing COVID-19 Restrictions from April 1

There is finally some good news for those who have been waiting to get a visa stamp on their passport ever since the pandemic began. As cases of COVID-19 decrease worldwide and the number of vaccinated people rises, countries are finally relaxing strict pandemic-prevention protocols for tourists. Let us take a look at countries that are finally opening up.

South Korea

Starting April 1, international tourists will be able to visit South Korea without quarantine, provided that they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The new rule issued by the government of South Korea requires tourists to show that they have received a booster shot to bypass quarantine if more than 180 days have passed since the last recommended dose of a primary vaccine schedule. Travelers will also be required to apply for a QR code which will then be scanned at immigration, according to the tourism board. To get your own QR code one would have to go through South Korea’s Q-Code system by entering certain information.

Canada

In an official statement issued by the Government of Canada, tourists visiting the North American country will no longer be required to present pre-entry tests provided they are fully vaccinated. However, tourists entering Canada from any country, who qualify as fully vaccinated, still need to undergo a COVID-19 molecular test on arrival if they are selected for mandatory random testing. The selected tourists will not be required to undergo quarantine while awaiting the result of their test.

Thailand

From April 1, those visiting Thailand will no longer need a COVID-free certificate issued within 72 hours of boarding a flight. However, tourists will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival and take a self-administered antigen test on the fifth day since arrival.

Malaysia and Singapore

The two neighbouring island nations have also opened their borders for tourists. Last week, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin tweeted that he and Ong Ye Kung, the health minister of Singapore are working on boosting the tourism sector after controlling the pandemic circumstance. Malaysia will reopen its borders from April 1 after two years of COVID restrictions. However, it should be noted the rules have been relaxed for only those travellers who are fully-vaccinated.

Italy

The European country has opened its borders for non-EU (European Union) countries for non-essential travelling. Minister of Health of Italy, Roberto Speranza had said in a statement earlier this month that travellers from non-EU countries would be subject to the same entry rules as travellers from EU countries when reaching Italy. There will be no pre-arrival testing requirements for vaccinated travellers.

