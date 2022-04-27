These Pictures From Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar’s Lakshadweep Getaway Will Inspire You To Take A Run

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, regular running builds strong bones and burns plenty of calories which helps maintain a healthy weight. Model Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been two prominent advocates of fitness. Milind and Ankita, who are currently enjoying their getaway in Lakshadweep, are now giving some major couple goals with their running stint at a beach.

Ankita and Milind posted glimpses of their morning run on the beach which is the perfect cardio inspiration for all the fitness freaks. While Milind was dressed up in his regular grey cut sleeves T-shirt and a pair of blue shorts, Ankita’s athletic outfit included a multi-coloured printed halter-neck bikini and matching shorts.

The caption read, “Running towards the super sunny week . Did you take out some time for yourself today?” along with a bunch of hashtags.

Take a look:

“I am solemnly…thriving for something like this….,” wrote a user, with many lauding their “favourite couple” for giving some fitness inspiration.

“You are so mesmerising,” another commented, and a third person wrote, “You guys make an amazing couple.” Others called Milind and Ankita “adorable”, “inspiring” and what not.

A couple of days back, Milind shared a video of himself doing push-ups, in a boat, on the Brahmaputra river.

“What a motivational view ! Nothing more spiritually powerful than a river or a mountain whatever the distraction around, in front or behind,” he wrote in the caption.

Milind and Ankita always make headlines for their commitment to leading a healthy life. Their social media accounts are an inspiration if you are someone who has been procrastinating their fitness.

