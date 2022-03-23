These Tourist Spots Make France the Most Visited Country in the World

France is the world’s most visited country and it’s no surprise that it is so because of the beauty the country holds. According to CNBC, about 90 million international tourists visited France in 2019. France’s tourism industry, according to its Foreign Ministry, contributes 8 percent to the country’s GDP. Here are top 3 places to visit if you’re planning to roam around one of the most beautiful countries in the world:

Marseille

The heart of the second largest city in France, Marseille is its very old port - Vieux Port. The port is ever-bustling due to the amazing waterfront cafes, bars, and shops. Various museums, art galleries and historic monuments such as La Vieille Charite and Basilique Notre-Dame-de-la-Garde make it one of the prime locations in France to visit.

Paris

Paris accounts for more than half the total visitors in France every year and hence, it is evidently the most visited city in the world. Paris goes by many aliases such as City of Love, City of Lights and Capital of Fashion. The city’s most popular destinations are Notre Dame Cathedral, Versailles Palace, Sacre-Coeur and of course the immensely popular Eiffel Tower.

French Riviera

This Mediterranean Sea coast extends from the Italian border in the east to the Cassis in the west. The Riviera is so beautiful that Picasso used it as an inspiration for his artwork. The must-visit places in Riviera are Monaco, St. Tropez, Saint-Paul de Vence’s villages and the Grasse perfumeries. French Riviera is a well-known tourist attraction as it holds the prestigious Cannes Film Festival every year where the best movies around the world are screened for film critics and audiences to watch. Apart from these destinations, France has beautiful wineries and greenery which once visited would be remembered forever.

