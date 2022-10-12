This Festive Season, Opt For Responsible Travel Gear While Travelling

Festive season is here and this time Diwali comes bearing extra holidays. If you are planning a trip with your family and friends on the long Diwali weekend, take extra care of your carbon foot print and opt for sustainable travel. A trip entails a huge toll on the environment, but the good news is that we can travel a little more responsibly and help save the planet.

You can opt for the following products this festive season to help with your travel needs and do your bit to save the environment.

Uppercase travel gears

It is a design-first and environmentally sensitive travel gear brand for the young that helps them not only look or feel good, but also do good. The brand creates fashion-forward products such as backpacks, messenger bags, duffles, gym bags as well as travel bags that are both fashionable and sustainable. The products are made up of premium recycled plastic bottles to ensure the highest durability standards. The company offers 750 days of warranty on backpacks and 2500 days of warranty on luggage.

Bamboo India

As small as it sounds, toothbrushes do end up in huge piles of plastic waste when disposed of which is extremely difficult to decompose. Bamboo India offers a wide range of sustainable bamboo toothbrushes, which are eco-friendly and are soft on the teeth. With 10,000-20,000 ultra-fine bristles, you can deeply clean every corner of your teeth. Micron soft hair, more effective and gentle care for gum health. It adopts environment-friendly and antibacterial fiber hair, which is environmentally safe.

The Happy Turtle Reusable Cutlery

Among the most common garbage items dumped in the water are plastic straws. Avoid using that dangerous piece of plastic, or get a reusable one. Happy Turtle provides bamboo and copper reusable cutlery, an essential item that must be with you while traveling. Everyone should adopt a plastic free lifestyle to secure a greener future for all of Earth’s inhabitants.

Pee Safe Personal Hygiene

When on a trip, periods are the last thing a girl wants to be on. To help solve the problems, pee safe personal hygiene offers sanitary pads, which are made of breathable fabric that ensures a comfortable and a safe experience for your menstrual cycle. These pads prevent any kind of itching or rash that is commonly caused using plastic pads. Not only this, reusable sanitary pads last up to one year if they are used and taken care of properly. It is time to choose comfort.

