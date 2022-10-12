This Festive Season, Smoothen Your Travel With Assistance Services

The most awaited festive season of the year is around the corner. Post pandemic, this festive season will be the foremost season where people can go out and travel with minimal travel restrictions. Festive season is the best time of the year to travel to home towns and celebrate the essence of festivals during Navratri, Diwali, or Chhath pooja. These vacations offer a major acceleration in domestic and international travel as festivals are the key driver of any destination to attract travelers.

“Travel and Tourism sector has grown exponentially post pandemic as people have started wandering to explore hidden gems. People who were confined to their homes are now moving out to see the world and the sector is witnessing varied technological innovations to ensure safe and secure travel,” says Harish Khatri, Founder of India Assist.

Expansion in travel and tourism sector

Festive season offers opportunities to the travel and hospitality sector to revive and bounce back. It has been observed this year that travelers have pre-booked their destinations and planning to travel in major parts of nation.

As tourism is expanding, all travelers are demanding safe and hassle-free travel journeys. With the help of various travel agents or city guides, the most crucial part of a trip can be resolved by having smooth travel arrangements. “But to overcome any unforeseen accident, medical or emergencies people are recommended to choose travel assistance which can ease their travel experiences,” opines Khatri.

The need of travel assistance

It’s advisable for travelers who are traveling with family or solo women travelers to take travel assistance service while traveling in any part of India. Unforeseen incidents keep on occurring in travel and an assistance service can be really a boon in those cases. “While encountering any unexpected situation while traveling, the need of real-time assistance works as a major support system. Travel assistance is a comprehensive solution to embrace traveling and offering travel protection to travelers, from providing verified information, help in medical emergency, navigating in confused transit situations, on-ground assistance in case of theft or loss and meet and greet service,” adds Khatri.

We enjoy vacations when it is fun-filled and it’s up to us to ensure that no incident should take over the fun part.

