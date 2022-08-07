This Friendship Day, Travel To These Destinations with Your Buddies

Friends that travel together, stay together! Friendship Day is a great opportunity to do something special for all the different kinds of friends you have in your life to show them your appreciation. Recognizing this, Booking.com, has selected a list of destinations perfect for every type of friend. From savouring delicious cuisine in Kozhikode to shopping in Lucknow, try one of these hand-picked destinations for a great getaway with friends.

Foodie, nature-lover or a social media buff, this friendship day, pack your bags and get ready to experience unique moments with your favourite people. After all, isn’t that what traveling is all about?

Kozhikode, Kerala – With your foodie friend

Life is truly fragmented without that one friend who is passionate about food. There is never a dull moment with a foodie pal who always talks about food, its preparation, the best places to dine, and who loves trying new cuisines. This Friendship Day, go on a food trail with your gourmet friend and relish the culinary delights of Kozhikode. Kozhikode’s culinary lanes are every foodie’s paradise. Exquisite settings, alluring beaches, picturesque landscape, animal sanctuaries, renowned museums, waterfalls, rivers, and hills, the perfect time to visit Kozhikode is between the months of October and March.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya – With your friend that loves nature

A place endorsed by nature enthusiasts, Cherrapunji will not disappoint you and will give you a chance to experience the diverse flora and fauna with your nature-loving buddy. The beautiful city of Cherrapunji, also known as the “Jewel Crest of Meghalaya,” is located in the East Khasi Hills and is home to some of the world’s most beautiful waterfalls, living bridges, and other natural wonders. You can explore Seven Sisters Falls or the Nohkalikai Falls, or go trekking along David Scott’s trail, or just laze around tasting the delicious Khasi cuisine.

Leh Ladakh – With your friend that is adventurous

Engage in activities such as river rafting, trekking, mountain climbing, mountain biking, with your friend. In addition to its beautiful natural panoramas, Ladakh is also known for its Tibetan culture, food, and festivals. There are several lakes, breath-taking scenery, high-altitude mountain passes, charming villages, gorgeous valleys, and spiritual monasteries for one to explore. The months of mid-September to mid-October are considered the best months to visit the stunning beauty of the landscape of Ladakh and Leh.

Shillong, Meghalaya – With your friend who is social media savvy

Social media is a great platform to express yourself. We all have that one friend who is always busy with their phone and loves to post things on social media. This Scotland of the East attracts tourists with its cascading waterfalls, azure lakes, breath-taking greenery, swaying pine trees, Roots Bridge, and old structures. Shillong, which means “abode of clouds,” has a lot to offer, from the best choir and rock band in the world to a wide variety of oranges, strawberries, tamarillos or tree tomatoes, and squash vegetables. While you may have a good time here in the summer and winter, the spring season provides the best climatic conditions for exploring Shillong.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh -With your friend who is a shopaholic

This friendship day take your shopaholic friend on a shopping spree to the City of Nawabs. Lucknow is lined with centuries-old British and Mughal structures; quaint gardens; street bazaars; museums; temples; and, of course, eateries serving scrumptious kebabs. The consolidated selection of clothes, footwear, handicraft decoration items, creative lampshades, and merchandise sold here is something to die for. The city is celebrated for its traditional chikan embroidered art, pretty jewellery, and ittar (perfume), which draws visitors from all over the world. It’s a lovely destination to visit at any time of year, but if you want to avoid getting tanned while shopping, go during the winter.

