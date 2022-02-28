This Indian Beach Is Among Top 10 Best Beaches In The World

You have to admit it that every time you hear the hit songs like ‘Sitting in the Summer Sun’ by Groove Connection or ‘Feeling Hot Hot Hot’ by The Merrymen, you have an instinctive urge to grab your backpacks, your beach shorts, a pair of cool shades and head off to a memorable vacation at a beach. With the view of the azure water spreading for miles into the horizon, a beautiful sunset and memories to make for a lifetime, beach vacations are a great option for those who want to feel the serenity of nature.

So, if you cannot wait to dip your feet into the wet sand, we have for you a list of the best beach destinations in the world, ranked accordingly by a Tripadvisor survey. The travel platform recently revealed its 2022 Annual Travelers’ Choice Awards, which includes a list of the Best of the Best Beaches from across the world that are “making a mark".

“We understand that everyone’s idea of a perfect day at the beach differs. Others prefer rocky coves over conventional silky white beaches and sunbathing. Because millions of people from around the world reviewed their favourite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021, this list has something for everyone. Even though last year was far from ‘normal,’ these are the beaches that travelers visited and loved the most,” said Christine Maguire, Tripadvisor’s VP of Global Media Business in a press release.

The top 10 beaches for the year 2022 are

Grace Bay Beach – Grace Bay, Turks, and Caicos Varadero Beach – Varadero, Cuba Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia Quarta Praia – Morro de Sao Paulo, Brazil Eagle Beach – Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India Baía do Sancho – Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Trunk Bay Beach – Virgin Islands National Park, U.S. Virgin Island Baía dos Golfinhos – Praia da Pipa, Brazil Spiaggia dei Conigli – Lampedusa, Italy

Whitehaven Beach in Australia’s Whitsunday Island, which was voted first last year, did not make it to the list this year.

Radhanagar Beach, one of the most prominent attractions on Havelock Island in India’s the Andaman Islands, is consistently regarded as the best Indian beach and among the best in the world. Listed at no. 6, it’s a natural wonderland with coconut trees encircling the clean water body on all sides and tropical jungle engulfing it.

