This Italian Tourist Town Bans Bikinis, Mayor Cites Discomfort and Unease as Reason

After Spanish cities Barcelona and Majorca introduced fines for sporting a bikini or being topless, Italy’s Sorrento too imposed strict rules and heavy penalties for tourists. The picture-perfect cliff top town in Italy is a tourist hotspot.

Sorrento is a popular coastal town in south-west Italy. It faces the Bay of Naples on the Sorrentine Peninsula, and offers a dramatic view of the coastline. It is quite common to find people “under-dressed” by the beach.

The mayor of the town believes that banning skin shows will improve the quality of life in this popular tourist destination. Citing “discomfort and unease” as the reason, mayor Massimo Coppola has introduced a new dress code banning tourists from wearing bikinis or walking around topless, regardless of their gender.

Taking to social media, Coppola wrote, “No more with the indecent behaviour. That’s why I signed the ordinance that prohibits people from walking around with a bare chest as well as in swimming suits.”

He added, “These types of behaviours can be considered as a cause for unease and discomfort for both Sorrento residents and tourists.” His concern was that wearing biking and being topless impacted the quality of life of the residents “with consequences for its image and tourism”.

The police have been aouthorised to collect fine from the violators. The tourists, who will be violating the bikini ban rules could be fined upto 500 Euros (around Rs 40,000), the Italian Magazine reported. Signboards warning the tourists about the new rules have been installed at several places in the town.

