Travel to These Destinations in India for ‘No Internet’ Vacation

The age of internet is a wonderful thing. The convenience of online shopping, long-distance video calls with loved ones, and endless content to scroll through on social media– who does not enjoy these simple comforts? But of course, every coin has a flip side. The constant stream of content on social media is flaring up anxiety, and deflating self-esteem, and now there always seems to be a bucket load of texts to respond to. If the internet is sapping away at your energy, you might need a break from the gift that never stops giving. Some time away from the digital world, connecting with nature and yourself might be just the right thing.

Move away from the constant pings on your phone, and check out these destinations with less network.

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

This scenic location in Uttarakhand has no cell phone coverage. But the trek to the valley, decorated by colourful petals as far as the eye can see, is worth it. A visit during the blooming season is ideal.

Swargarohini, Uttarakhand

Swargarohini is another scenic spot in Uttarakhand. Believed to be the path Draupadi and the Pandavas walked through, the place is famously known as the trek to heaven. The ideal time to visit here is between March to December.

Agumbe, Karnataka

Agumbe, popularly known as “The Cherrapunji of the South,” is a beautiful village in Karnataka. It is sprinkled with numerous waterfalls and enrapturing sights.

Ice Kingdom, Zanskar, Ladakh

The cold desert is home to multiple beautiful and unique panoramas. One among these, Ice Kingdom, does not have cell phone coverage. Enjoy feeling like you are in a scene from Ice Age at this pretty spot.

Nathang Valley, Sikkim

Nathang Valley is paradise incarnate. Located 13,500 feet above sea level, it is one of the highest points in the Indian subcontinent. The place is covered in snow for four months, from January to April.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

There are no internet facilities available in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, except a very few spots. Its deep oceans, sparkling blue water, astonishing sunsets and warm white sands will not let you feel the absence of things to look at, though. You can enjoy quality time alone or with your loved ones with the soothing breeze and quiet ocean fronts here.

