Top 5 Incredibly Unreal Places to Visit in Northeast India

Undoubtedly, India has a lot to offer when it comes to incredible holiday destinations and places worth visiting. From ice-capped mountains in the North, sand dunes in the west to scenic beaches in the South of India, one can enjoy every landscape without having to venture out of the country.

Places like Shimla, Manali, Jaisalmer, Kashmir, Goa and Uttarakhand are already quite famous among people and are thronged by lakhs of tourists every year. Meanwhile, there are certain regions which have way more to offer but are hardly explored. But being less popular, this also implies that those least places are the cleanest and prettiest of all.

India’s northeast is the region that doesn’t really pop up in anyone’s bucket list but is surprisingly dotted with a number of picturesque places. To familiarise you with the beauty of northeast India, we have listed down some delightful destinations which are worth a visit.

Root bridge in Meghalaya

The root bridge which is located in the Cherrapunji town of Meghalaya is indeed a miracle of nature. The structure is like a suspension bridge that has been formed by strategically guiding the roots of the rubber fig tree across the river.

Nuranang falls

This incredible waterfall, which has a height of 100 metres, is situated in Cona, Shannan, Arunachal Pradesh. The spectacular falls is also known as the Bong Bong falls which originates from the northern slopes of Sela Pass and culminates in the Tawang river.

Dawki Lake

If you ever see the pictures of this crystal clear lake then it will get hard for you to not visit it. Dawki is a town in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills and is known for its scenic lake. The water of the lake is said to be so clean and transparent that one can even see the bottom while taking a boat ride.

Loktak lake

Home to the world’s only floating Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur’s Loktak Lake gives an immensely unique experience to visitors. The place has several floating islands and is filled with captivating flora and fauna. One can enjoy bird watching and gaze at the incredible natural beauty of the place.

Tawang Monastery

Despite being a monastery which is home to around 450 monks, this place in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang gives a breathtaking view of the valley. It is situated at a height of 10,000 feet and overlooks the Tawang River. People seeking peace and wanting to enjoy a surreal view should definitely visit this place.

