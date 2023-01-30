Top 5 Mountain Cafes And Eateries In India With Breathtaking Views

Most of us love to travel and we all enjoy having our sips of tea and delicious beverages amid beautiful scenery. One of the first things that we look for when we book a hotel for our vacation is whether it is sea-facing or it has a mountain view and the list goes on. Such is the importance of the natural beauty around us that it could either make or break our trips.

Speaking of the beautiful scenery around us, we have brought to you a list of mountain cafes and eateries in India that have breathtaking views. Let us take a look at the top 5 such mountain cafes and eateries:

Cafe 1947, Manali

It is a popular cafe that offers a stunning view of the Himalayan mountains. It is located in the Old Manali area and is known for its rustic and vintage ambience. The cafe serves a variety of local and international cuisine, including traditional Indian dishes and continental favourites. Cafe 1947 is a perfect spot to enjoy a meal or a drink while taking in the beautiful mountain views.

Shiva Cafe, McLeodganj

Shiva Cafe in McLeodganj is a popular cafe that offers a fantastic view of the mountains. It is located in the heart of McLeodganj, a town in Himachal Pradesh known for its Tibetan cultural heritage. The cafe serves a variety of local and international cuisine, including traditional Indian dishes, Tibetan dishes and continental favourites. The best part is that in order to reach Shiva Cafe, you have to climb all the way up, with the help of a staircase, and trek parallel to the Bhagsu Nag Falls.

Cafe Simla Times, Shimla

Cafe Simla Times in Shimla is a popular cafe that offers a great view of the surrounding mountain ranges. It is located in the heart of the city and is known for its cosy and comfortable ambience. Cafe Simla Times is a great spot to enjoy a 360-degree view of Shimla city.

The 60’s Cafe (The Beatles), Rishikesh

The 60’s Cafe, also known as The Beatles, is a popular cafe located in Rishikesh. If you are a Beatles fan, this cafe must be on the top of your list the next time you visit Rishikesh. It is known for its retro and vintage ambience and is designed to resemble a 1960s-era British cafe. Visitors can also enjoy live music, especially the Beatles songs and events in the evening. The cafe is also a popular spot for tourists and backpackers, as it is known for its breathtaking views.

Glenary’s, Darjeeling

The Glenary’s restaurant and bar in West Bengal’s Darjeeling is one of the most beautiful eateries in India that offers mesmerising natural beauty around it. It is known for its beautiful colonial-era architecture and its panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, including the famous Kanchenjunga. The restaurant is also famous for its traditional Darjeeling tea.

