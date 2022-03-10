Top 5 Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, popularly known by its acronym UP, is home to some of the oldest cities in India. This includes several holy places of the Hindu religion. From soothing Ganga ghats in Varanasi to majestic Mughal monuments in Agra and Fatehpur Sikri, UP has a wide range of experiences to offer. So if you are planning to visit the state for a holiday, here’s a list of places that you can choose from.

Agra

Home to one of the seventh wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal, Agra is among the hottest travel destination in India. And the tourist footfall is not just from other parts of the country but from around the globe. The cities fold different chapters of Indian history with monuments and architecture showcasing the architectural brilliance of the Mughal dynasty. When you come to Agra, you get not just the Taj mahal but two other UNESCO World Heritage Sites- Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri. For food buffs, there’s a variety of delicious offerings including the famous ‘Agra Ka Petha.’

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow is known for its Tehzeeb (culture) and some of the best non-veg food offerings. From the world-famous kebabs, biryani to the chaat of Hazratganj, the city is literally a paradise for any foodie. So, when you are full with delicious Lucknowi food, you can visit ancient places like Rumi Darwaza, the Mughal Gateway built in the centre of the capital that divides the city into its old and new parts. Each monument in the city has a different feel to it. So, from Imam Bara to Bhool Bhulaiya and Ambedkar Park, every place has a different experience to offer. Not to forget, you get to buy authentic Lucknow Chikankaari clothes.

Mathura

The birthplace of Lord Krishna, Mathura is one of the holiest cities in Hinduism. Lakhs of pilgrims from around the world come to visit the Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi and various other temples in the twin town of Mathura-Vrindavan. The place is famous for its vegetarian snacks like kachoris, aloo-puri, chaat, jalebi and various other delicacies.

Dudhwa National Park, Lakhimpur Kheri

If you want to spend some time away in the comfort of nature, away from the chaotic cities, you can visit the Dudhwa National Park in the Lakhimpur-Kheri district of the state Indo-Nepal border. The national park is home to a variety of endangered species including the Hispid hare, Swamp deer, Bengal Florican, Leopard and Barasingha, along with 400 species of exotic and migratory birds. It is famous for being one of the biggest and finest tiger reserves in the country.

Varanasi

Last but certainly not least, on our list is Varanasi. Considered as one of the oldest cities in the history of human civilisation, Varanasi is among the most popular tourist places in not just India but the world. Located on the banks of the holy river Ganga, Varanasi is home to an uncountable number of temples. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Lord Shiva, which is among the 12 Jyotirlingas, is the most visited and the oldest of all temples in the city. The Ganga Aarti at various ghats is one of the key attractions for tourists vising the city.

