Top 5 Trekking Trails in Nagaland

Northeast India is a treasure trove that contains an abundance of nature, culture, heritage, and adventure. Nagaland is one state that offers myriad options for adventure sports enthusiasts. Nagaland provides some of the best terrains for trekkers to tread on. The state has one of the most scenic mountains of the Purvanchal Ranges in India. You can also opt for beautiful, dense forests and river streams to walk through.

Here are the top five trek trails you should not miss, the next time you are in Nagaland.

Saramati Peak

This peak enjoys the title of the highest peak in the state with an elevation of 12,000 ft. You can see several areas of Burma from the western regions of the peak. The trekking trail for the peak starts at Thanamir village located 244 kilometres away from Kohima.

Mount Tiyi

Located in the Wokha district, Mount Tiyi is roughly 75 kilometres away from the capital city of Kohima. At an elevation of more than 6,000 ft., trekking on Mount Tiyi is one of the most cathartic experiences you can get. You can also find Rhododendrons, also known as wild mountain orchids, on your way.

Dzukou Valley

Located just 22 kilometres away from Kohima is Dzukou valley. The trekking trail on this mountain sits at an elevation range of 5000 to 8000 ft. The total time required to complete the trek is three days but you can opt for a shorter journey. Camping along the way is a fun way to spend your time in the valley.

Mount Kapamodzu

Located in the Phek district, Mount Kapamodzu is locally known as the second Dzukou valley. It is the fourth highest peak in Nagaland and has an abundance of wild flowers. Apart from a breath-taking trek, the mountain also provides multiple spots for stargazing and sunrise viewing.

Pulie Badze

Another go-to destination for trekkers is Pulie Badze located just 10 kilometres away from Kohima. The trek is suitable for beginners as the distance is short. An hour-long trek will take you to this point, from where you can see the entire city of Kohima.

