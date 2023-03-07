Top Enthralling Hiking Trails In India To Explore During The Spring Season

There are many diverse terrains across India known for their natural beauty and pleasant weather. These destinations are favourite among hiking enthusiasts not only from India but also from the foreign countries. The arrival of spring marks the perfect time to explore the hiking trails in India as the weather is not too harsh, and the snow starts to melt. From the Himalayas in the north to the Western Ghats in the south, India offers some of the most scenic trails in the world.

The hiking trails in India take hikers through lush green meadows, dense forests, beautiful valleys, and snow-capped peaks, offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Whether you are a seasoned hiker or a beginner, there are hiking trails in India to suit all levels of experience. So, put on your boots because you’re about to embark on some of India’s finest treks:

1. Valley of Flowers Trek

The Valley of Flowers is located in Uttarakhand and is one of the most beautiful trails in India. The trail takes hikers through lush green meadows, streams, and waterfalls, and is home to rare Himalayan flora such as the blue poppy and the Himalayan bellflower.

2. Hampta Pass Trek

The Hampta Pass is located in Himachal Pradesh and is one of the most popular trails in the region. The trail takes hikers through beautiful valleys, rivers, and glaciers, and offers stunning views of the surrounding snow-capped peaks.

3. Roopkund Trek

Roopkund glacial lake is located in the middle of the peaks of Nanda Ghunti and Trishul Massif in the Himalayas. Located at a height of 16,500ft, the Roopkund trek is one of the most difficult treks. The trail offers the hikers a unique experience as they pass through the snow-capped peaks and beautiful meadows to reach the lake.

4. Markha Valley Trek

The Markha Valley is located in Ladakh and it is one of the most scenic trails in the region. The trail takes hikers through beautiful valleys, gorges, and streams, and offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

5. Sandakphu Trek

The Sandakphu Trek is considered to be one of the best in the World. Located in Darjeeling along India’s border with Nepal, the trek offers a view of the four tallest mountain peaks in the world including Mount Everest and the majestic Kanchenjunga. This 12,000 ft above sea level trek can be accessed through the base camp at Sepi Gaon in Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

6. Goechala Trek

Goechala is a high mountain pass located in Gyalshing district of Sikkim. It’s known as one of the best trekking trails in the Himalayas and offers a view of the southeast side of the Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest mountain.

7. Tarsar Marsar Trek

The Tarsar Marsar lake is located at a height of nearly 8,000 feet above sea level in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The trail takes hikers through beautiful meadows, pine forests and streams.

8. Nanda Devi Trek

Nanda Devi, is the second highest mountain in India. The Nanda Devi trek starts from the base camp located near the Munsiyari village in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. During the trek the hikers get a glimpse of many Himalayan peaks. On the eastern side of the Nanda Devi peak you can also see Panchu Glacier.

