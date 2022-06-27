Top Five Budget-friendly Hostels In Manali

As the calendar hits the scorching months of the year, plans to climb mountains start simmering. And it seldom happens that Manali’s name is not included in the conversation. A go-to destination when the hills call, Manali offers a great getaway for people to break the monotonous pattern of life.

If you are planning to set out on a journey to gaze at the humongous and marvellous mountains of Manali, then we are here to assist you in your plans. We have concocted a list of some of the best and budget-friendly hostels that you can bunk in. Check them out:

Madpackers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWfx15rvo6b/?hl=en

Madpackers is a hostel where you can see yourself spending days ranging from a couple to a month. All kinds of facilities are available at the premises. The hostel has rooms for all kinds of guests, be it backpackers or families. Rooms may vary from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 per day.

Moustache

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO7qcAutcU2/?hl=en

Another hostel that promises amazing views and immense comfortability is Moustache Escapes. The hostel is surrounded by hordes of cafes and restaurants. A bed at the hostel can range from Rs 300 to Rs 900 per day, depending on if the space is a dorm or a private room.

Vatika

Situated in the laps of the mountains, Vatika provides you with an authentic lodging experience in the form of a hostel. The establishment is situated on the outskirts and promises a cathartic and spiritual experience.

Zostel

Representing a well-known franchise in Manali, Zostel is a perfect spot for your workation trips. Surrounded by the flora of the hill station, the hostel offers stunning views of the mountains while you are tucked in a blanket enjoying your hot beverage. Rooms here range from Rs 700 to Rs 2500 per night.

goStops

Oozing a welcoming vibe, goStops is a perfect spot for solo and group trips. The hostel features a fun common room that also has a PlayStation hooked to a huge television. While dorms are available for Rs 300 a night, private rooms range from Rs 1300 to Rs 1700.

