Top Five Hikes In The Himalayas

The Himalayan region is one of the most gorgeous gifts Nature has given to the countries in the Indian sub-continent. And the ways to experience this gift are ample and beautiful. But the best among all is trekking. A trek is the best way humans can communicate and be familiar with the mighty Himalayas.

It can range from short to long, plain to steep, low to high, and so on. But, one thing that remains constant is the artistry of the mountains. Here are the top five treks on the range shared by India and Nepal.

Annapurna Circuit

Vast gorges and rivers, deep valleys, and breath-taking glaciers is what the Annapurna Circuit has to offer to its trekkers. The route along the trek includes some worth-a-visit Buddhist and Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Ghandruk Loop

The most apt trek for those who have just started mapping the mountains is the Ghandruk Loop at the foothills of the Annapurna. The trek will take you through the Gurung villages where a cup of tea will surely become the elixir for the day.

Langtang Valley

Trek through the Langtang Valley is another popular trek that has close proximity to the Tibetan borders. One of the most aesthetic parts of the trek is the trail through the bamboo groves and waterfalls, which makes treading across the mountain worth it.

Nagarkot To Dhulikhel

A trek that will be as smooth as a day-long stroll, the trek from Nagarkot to Dhulikhel is one of the best trails. In addition, it is advised that you do not miss the sunrise from various vantage points along the trek.

Kanchenjunga Base Camp

If you wish to experience the fun in the trek with some added tranquillity, you can go for the trek less trodden and visit the base camp for the third-tallest mountain in the world, Kanchenjunga. You will find beautiful tea houses where you can also get some rest along the way.

