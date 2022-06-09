Top Five Lesser-known Places Every Dilliwala Should Visit

Delhi is a city that can offer you the contrasts between the times of yore and modernity like no other. All you need to do is find the right place for the right kind of mood and flavour. Delhi can be viewed from various kinds of spectacles. While you must have seen Delhi through the common eye, here are some lesser-known places that only a true Dilliwala would know.

Majnu Ka Tilla

A popular choice among the youth of Delhi, Majnu Ka Tilla is known as Little Tibet. The place had natives who fled from Tibet and settled here in the 1960s. The area is quite popular for eateries offering ethnic Tibetan, Nepalese, and other Asian cuisines.

Mirza Ghalib Ki Haveli

The world-famous poet, Mirza Ghalib once lived here and created some of the most exclusive works of his life. The house is now turned into a museum that is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

Did you know Delhi has a wildlife sanctuary as well? If not, then you are in for an adventurous experience as by visiting this sanctuary, you will get to see the flora and fauna found in the region. The sanctuary is rich with scorpions, nilgai, black buck, and leopards. One of the not-to-be-missed parts is the hike to Bharadwaj Lake Asola.

Chunnamal Haveli

Situated at the heart of Chandni Chowk, one of the most bustling places in Delhi, is an establishment that seems stuck in time. The exteriors of the Chunnamal Haveli might be covered with the dust of contemporary times, the interiors reflect the rich heritage of a culture from the 1850s.

Santushti Shopping Complex

You thought Delhi Haat is the only place to shop and stop for hand-made collectibles and items? Well, this place might prove you wrong. Santushti Shopping Complex, an initiative by the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) will provide you with handicrafts, fabrics, and shoes at affordable prices.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.