Tourists Flock to Kashmir to Find Respite From Scorching Heat and Rising Temperatures

After bearing the unusually long series of heatwaves and scorching summer in April, thousands of tourists from all corners of the country, have rushed to the scenic and picturesque valley of Jammu and Kashmir. In a bid to find respite from the rising temperatures, a large number of visitors were spotted enjoying the Shikara rides in Srinagar’s magnificent Dal Lake. Even the mesmerizing Mughal gardens were jam-packed with the strollers, absorbing the spellbinding beauty of the lush nature. Earlier in the last week of April, several parts of India were exposed to excruciating and sweltering heatwave sweeping across the states. The unprecedented summer in April was so dreadful that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has even claimed the month to be the hottest in the northwest in 122 years.

The extreme temperature even crossed over 45 degrees Celsius in some cities. The long hours of power cut in many parts added fuel to the fire. However, the extreme weather has now subsided, and on Wednesday IMD has even predicted light rain in parts of the Delhi-NCR. But, it has even issued a yellow alert and warned of a dust storm or thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour. It appears that the people have got the much-needed relief in the valley, after struggling from extreme heat and torturous power cuts. Tourists claimed this timing to be perfect to visit Jammu and Kashmir, which is like no other place.

Needless to say, words will fall short when it comes to describing the true beauty of paradise on earth. If reading so far, you have made up your mind to flock to the alluring valley, then you must know that Jammu and Kashmir is well connected with all three mediums—air, train, and road. If you wish to fly to Kashmir then book your flight for Srinagar airport, which is well connected to prime Indian cities. But if you wish to go soft on your pocket, then you can even take the train to reach here. Jammu Tawi Railway Station, situated at a distance of around 330 km, is the nearest railway station. If you have a wanderlust and wish to soak in the beauty via road, then you must know that Kashmir is well connected by a network of state and private buses that start from several locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

So, when are you planning to visit J&K?

