Travel + Leisure Awards 2022: Oberoi Hotels And Resorts Is World’s Best Hotel Brand

At the recently concluded Travel + Leisure USA’s World’s Best Awards The Oberoi, New Delhi has also been voted the World’s Best City Hotel in Asia, The Oberoi, Marrakech: The Best Resort in North Africa and the Middle East and The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur: The Best Resort in India.

The awards are amongst the most prestigious in the travel industry and the readers define excellence in hospitality and travel. Oberoi hotels and resorts has received this recognition from among 9.5 million readers of Travel + Leisure magazine. The resuld was declared after a Readers’ Poll.

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group said, “We are delighted to receive this prestigious award and honoured to have contributed in our own small way to the “Make in India” initiative. My heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests for their continued support and our exceptional colleagues for their dedication and commitment to excellence.”

Vikram Oberoi, CEO and MD of The Oberoi Group further added, “The awards are an affirmation of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts unwavering commitment towards offering guests exceptional facilities and unparalleled levels of service. Our founder Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi and Mr PRS Oberoi our former Chairman and mentor have always maintained that people are our most important asset – time and again our colleagues live up to this enduring belief.”

The world’s most influential travel brand, Travel + Leisure, USA offers insider access to destinations around the globe with a signature mix of smart advice, immersive photography, expert reporting and award-winning coverage of hotels, food, design, style, culture and trends.

