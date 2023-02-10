Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon offers a romantic dining experience this Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is approaching, and the newly opened Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is all set to indulge couples in a memorable dining experience curated to ignite the spark of love.

This Valentine’s Day, try something new that will bring you and your partner closer than ever before. Chef Herwig and his team at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon have tastefully curated an exclusive seven course menu comprising a romantic candle lit experience under a cabana with live music and a personal butler.

The hotel exemplifies the ideals of today and the Grand vision of tomorrow and is here to create a spectacular hotel experience in breath-taking settings, abundantly and impeccably delivered. The restaurants and bars at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon share a flair for the dramatic, the special, and the memorable. Guided by the philosophy – “Chefs serving food, waiters serving guests” – each distinct food and beverage venue will redefine the essence of authentic hospitality.

Come rejoice in the festival of love with your significant other and make memories of a lifetime with Grand Hyatt’s remarkable touch.

Nourish your wellbeing with a week-long itinerary of peace at Six Senses Vana

Six Senses Vana is the perfect destination where your retreat is replete with the soulful treatments, activities, experiences, and meals for you to help you feel your best and to maintain it long after your stay. Experience the wellness journey with nourishing food, including an Ayurvedic specialty restaurant; therapies, including acupuncture, reflexology, and natural alignment; and a kind-hearted team that complete the retreat.

Morning yoga in the Yogasala, one of the many dedicated spaces for movement and meditation. Create beautiful memories in this breathtaking destination and indulge yourself in some much-needed self-love. From Rose themed décor to making your own body scrub, dosha churnas, face mask, to strawberry themed breakfast buffet, Six Senses Vana brings to you a week-long self-care retreat, from February 7 to February 14. One can indulge in self-love, exploration and rejuvenation with a well-balanced week of transformative experience. Experiences include Rose theme décor at Salana, guest making dosha churnas for themselves, face mask making, Sankalp Yoga, nature walks and strawberry themed breakfast buffet.

Celebrate the season of love in the heart of the hills at Hyatt Regency, Dehradun

Love is in the air and Dehradun’s valley is gleaming with all things nice this Valentine’s Day, courtesy the whimsical offerings by Hyatt Regency Dehradun. Indulge in an immersive getaway with your significant other and make joyous memories of a lifetime with the hotel’s magical touch.

At Hyatt Regency Dehradun, you can experience serenity amidst expansive forests, best of global cuisine, a multi-sensorial spa and more. To elevate couples’ Valentine’s Day celebrations, the hotel has curated a special buffet with live music by the fire at Range, Hyatt Regency Dehradun’s cosmopolitan food gallery. At the Rooftop Bar, guests can savour welcome drinks, a champagne bar and curated food menu by Chef Tenzin paired with a romantic cabana set up. Also, patrons get to experience and enjoy the sunset sundowner with sangria at The Sky Pool Bar & Deck.